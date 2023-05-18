"Oh my god!": Asmongold mocks Blizzard for Overwatch 2 Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle after canceling PVE mode

On his most recent stream, Zack "Asmongold" mocked Blizzard's recent decision to cancel all plans for the Overwatch 2 PVE mode after a promotion for the game's Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle popped up on his Battle.net application. The veteran streamer is known for weighing in on the latest gaming news and has also reacted to the news of PVE cancellation in the past, which ruffled quite a few feathers in the community.

Having known that the community did not appreciate Blizzard's decisions to scrap the said plans from the game, Asmongold feigned interest to make a point about Overwatch 2 when he saw the Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle pop up on the launcher. Here is his initial sarcastic reaction:

"Overwatch 2 Ultimate. Oh my god, oh my god! [In high-pitched tone] Overwatch Ultimate Battle Bundle Pass. 20 skins? Holy sh*t! I could get that right now?"

After making his point, Zack returned to normal and bluntly replied to a viewer who noted that the PVE mode in Overwatch 2 had been scrapped:

"God damn, man. They removed PVE plans from Overwatch? Yeah, I know, that's the whole point."

What was Asmongold's initial reaction to the news of Blizzard scrapping PVE plans for Overwatch 2?

Despite boasting over three million followers on his main channel, Asmongold has been streaming on his alt account Zackrawrr for quite a few weeks now. Regardless of that, he has maintained a high viewership of about 18K viewers who regularly tune in to watch him play a variety of games such as World of Warcraft, Diablo IV, and more.

He is known for being outspoken about his views and has been critical of Blizzard's policies in the past. Naturally, much like most of the Overwatch 2 community, when the developers announced that they were scrapping any plans they had for the much anticipated PVE mode for the game, the streamer was pretty disappointed.

In a clip posted to one of his YouTube channels, the streamer was seen giving his thoughts on the decision, and he noted that many players were banking on the game coming out with a PVE mode in the future because that's what they were told would happen. The OTK co-founder was emphatic in expressing his dissatisfaction, saying:

"The main thing that Overwatch 2 was supposed to do isn't happening. You know, the only thing that you were supposed to get excited about with the game? They canceled it."

In the clip, Asmongold listens to the game's Executive Producer explain how they do not have the ability to "operate" the game to the standards that players expect and add the PVE mode that was announced years ago, prior to even the launch of the game.

The streamer's reaction was quite telling as he took a screenshot of the panel, which had the Overwatch 2 logo on top and used MS Paint to hide the number 2 from the title. His intention was to signify that without the promised Player-versus-Environment hero mode, the game might as well be identical to its predecessor.

His fans appeared to agree with him, and many called out Blizzard in the comments of the YouTube video where Zack mocked the Ultimate Battlepass Bundle.

Asmongold has had plenty of bad experiences with Overwatch 2 in the past, starting from the day of the launch when he was victim to several server issues and tremendous queues. Much like many players, Blizzard canceling the PVE mode might have put them off the game entirely.

