"They'll let me drive too" - xQc reveals he'll be livestreaming the first-ever F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas, fans react

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" has announced his plans to attend the Formula 1 (F1) Grand Prix in Las Vegas on November 19, 2023. Additionally, he has shared that the Formula 1 organizers reached out to him and permitted him to conduct an IRL live stream directly from the event venue. This will indeed be an exciting moment for both the streamer and his fans, especially considering that the Las Vegas Strip Circuit is hosting an F1 race for the first time. The streamer jokingly stated:

"They'll let me drive too."

"They're allowing me to stream the event" - xQc announces first-ever Formula 1 IRL stream

xQc has an exciting few months ahead with his plans to attend both TwitchCon 2023 in Las Vegas, scheduled for October 20, 2023 (Friday) to October 22 (Sunday), and then return to the city for his first-ever Formula 1 race in November. He said:

"After TwitchCon I will go back to Vegas to do some F1 content, dude 'cause they're allowing me to stream the event from the inside."

He also added that he may have a chance to sit on one of the F1 cars, stating:

"Yeah, they're letting me drive too but I don't wanna spoil. That's right dude. Is it good?"

It's interesting that Kick, owned by Stake, sponsors the Alfa Romeo F1 team. Given this sponsorship connection, it's possible that the Formula 1 organizers may have reached out to the streamer through Alfa Romeo or in collaboration with their sponsorship.

Currently, the Alfa Romeo team is in 8th place out of the ten teams in the race for the Constructor's Championship standings. The Alfa Romeo car is being driven by Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, who are in their second year with the team.

What did the fans say?

The clip was swiftly uploaded to one of Felix's YouTube channels dedicated to short clips, and it has already received a substantial number of comments. Here are some of the top comments from viewers:

Fans react to Felix's latest announcement (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

xQc's Kick deal became one of the most prominent topics of discussion in the online community following his staggering $100 million agreement in July 2023. As of now, he hasn't announced if his F1 stream will be held on Kick or not.