"They need to f**k": Adin Ross gives his thoughts on the current xQc-Adept drama

In a recent Twitch stream, Adin Ross spoke on multiple topics, one of them being the drama between Felix “xQc” and his ex-girlfriend, Sammy “Adept.” The latter two streamers recently entered the drama spotlight, with everyone giving their opinion on things.

Adin considered things from both sides, creating hypothetical situations like xQc’s family not liking Adept, and Felix taking his family’s side over hers, but he had one very simple solution:

“They need to f**k! They need to come together and f**k.”

Adin Ross offers his opinion on how the Adept-xQc drama should be handled

Many have spoken up about this particular drama, with some saying that it didn’t need to be aired out in front of 80,000 people. It’s been said that Adept wanted to wait to come out with the news that they had broken up, to avoid being hate raided by xQc’s fans.

After talking about potential scenarios, Adin Ross made it very clear where he stood, and what would help the situation:

“You know, I’m not tryin’ to be in anyone’s funny business, but do you wanna know the solution? But do you guys want me to tell you the solution to all of this? You guys wanna know the solution to all of this?”

Adin Ross’ chat was clearly invested in the streamer’s opinion, who would give it, whether any of the people involved wanted it or not:

“These two should just f**k and get it over with. To be honest, I’m just keepin’ it a buck, bruh.”

At this point, the Livestream Fails clip began, informing his chat that the two of them needed to be intimate. He cited that the two streamers both stream 13+ hours at a time, and it could put a strain on their relationship:

“If you don’t f**k someone for a very long amount of time, your hormones all over the place, you start to realize, and question yourself, question the relationship, all these things.”

In the streamer’s opinion, it would solve a great deal of the two Twitch streamer’s problems if they would just come together in this intimate manner:

“They need to f**k, they need to come together and f**k, if they wanna work it out. Most mature Adin statement, and that’s coming from a Twitch mod.”

While not all of Adin’s chat agreed with him, a Twitch employee seemed to, at the very least. At the end of the statement, he did chuckle, suggesting they take a break from streaming and see if they can make it work if they want.

Reddit responds to Adin Ross’ opinion on the Adept-xQc drama

When it came to this particular streamer’s opinion on things, people had a number of opinions. A few people suggested that Adin Ross was already trying to set up an e-date stream for xQc. Others agreed and stated that it would do huge numbers.

However, one user took a clever shot at the two streamers’ gambling habits, implying that they would have Stake as the stream’s sponsor.

One response referenced Kendrick Lamar’s We Cry Together, saying that Adin took the end of that song far too seriously. A few others mocked the reply, comparing it to Andrew Tate.

Some understood that Adin Ross’ take was exaggerated on purpose, and more for comedic effect. After all, the content creator did say they should perhaps take some time away and try to work things out.

Talks around xQc and Adept are not likely to end anytime soon, and people will continue to offer unwarranted opinions on the matter. Adin’s was received by some as a rational, but funny take, while others think he’s completely offbase.

