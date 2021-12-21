"They swatted themselves": Destiny humorously narrates how Mizkif and xQc bullied him in his dreams

Twitch streamer Destiny revealed a few of his personal issues relating to other streamers while Just Chatting, sparking hilarious reactions from his fans across the internet. Apparently, Mizkif and xQc are stuck in Destiny's mind and jeer at him without any reason.

"Dude, I keep having dreams of streamers, like, bullying me."

Dreams can contain some weird themes and concepts, but Destiny stated in his livestream how this is an occurring thing in his thoughts. According to Destiny, strange interactions took place between him and the streamers in one of his bad dreams. Destiny poked fun at it while livestreaming on his Twitch channel on December 20.

Mizkif and xQc beat up Destiny in his dreams as he describes the entire encounter on his stream

In his dream, Destiny explains how he, Mizkif, and xQc all drove to xQc's house and that the two made fun of him for various things like having a slow car. They then proceeded to call him a loser, adding to the horrible situation that Destiny imagined.

"You're so slow, loser."

After reaching xQc's house in the dream, Destiny received a beating from them and a Swat team that barged in as they knew he was carrying a concealed weapon. He describes the whole event as horrible, and it sounds even worse when he recalled each detail.

"They swatted themselves...and then when the Swat Team showed up, they all beat me up and they were like look at this f***ing loser."

Though this was just a dream, Destiny seems to be shaken by the event. There is no direct connection between him and any sort of overtly toxic behavior from xQc or Mizkif, making the encounter even stranger.

Destiny may have described the dream as a horrible thing to go through, but the actions that took place are quite humorous to those who watched the clip. The chat feed on his stream flooded with viewers laughing and playing along to the saga.

Interested readers can watch the Twitch clip here.

