"They could be trying to kill him bro" - Adin Ross opens up about Andrew Tate's alleged cancer diagnosis

Adin Ross has not been shy about his appreciation of former kickboxing champion Andrew Tate, who is in jail in Romania for several crimes. Thanks to his chat spamming it at him, Adin was told that Tate allegedly has cancer. With that in mind, he would quickly discuss it in the stream.

During the stream, Adin Ross read alleged medical records and a tweet that went viral of the diagnosis. He spoke about the findings and was worried that the Romanian government was trying to kill Tate. However, the diagnosis of Andrew Tate having cancer is all conjecture as of this writing.

Adin Ross learned that Andrew Tate may have cancer in a recent livestream

Sulaiman Ahmed @ShaykhSulaiman Andrew Tate - Medical Update possible Cancer



The CT report is extremely alarming. Andrew Tate may have lung Cancer.



Urgent biopsy needed & a 6 month delay could be fatal



There are reports he lost 10kgs in weight which is also a sign of cancer.



After Adin Ross’ chat told him that Andrew Tate allegedly has cancer, he would look up a tweet that has since gone viral, from Sulaiman Ahmed. The Twitter user revealed images featuring the “Spy News” watermark, a Romanian website.

“Bro? What the f**k am I looking at bro?”

After reading the tweet and doing a quick conversion, he seemed shocked that Andrew Tate allegedly lost 22 pounds while in jail from the alleged illness. Adin would then read over the materials provided on Twitter, learning that the former kickboxer was reportedly “undergoing treatment” while in jail.

“I’m not even joking bro, they could be trying to kill him bro. This is bad, chat.”

However, his chat’s response is unclear, as it is blurred throughout the video, except where parts of it occasionally are revealed from behind the censorship. He would then look at the replies from people in the Twitter thread.

“They’re not treating him? Dude, no way they’re tryin’ to make him go out like that, chat. They’re trying to end him, bro. That’s actually really, really f**ked up. This is super f**ked up bro. You guys don’t understand how f**ked up that is.”

According to Sulaiman Ahmed, the Twitter user alleged that medical investigations were inquired about in January, but it’s March now, and nothing has happened.

“All seriousness, Andrew Tate possibly has lung cancer. And if you don’t treat cancer, what happens, chat? Obviously, it’ll f**kin’ spread, and it’ll kill your body. It kills you. So, the fact that they’re not treating him in here, and proper treatment and stuff, it’s f**kin’ ridiculous, bro.”

Adin Ross would say that this only proves Andrew Tate’s point - that people were out to get him, and they were going to take his life. He would continue to talk about how Tate claimed lies would be spread about him, ending in the government taking his life.

He then talked about how he was supposed to go to Romania to see Tate but was denied access. Adin Ross claimed that nobody can see him and that he was completely denied entry into the country.

“I was supposed to go to Romania to see and visit Andrew, and they denied my access because it was such a big case. Goes to show you how serious this is.”

He called what’s going on against Andrew Tate “bullsh*t,” and spoke a little longer about how quickly he’d help his friend if needed.

Social Media reacts to Adin Ross on Andrew Tate

adin @adinross . . Free Tristian and Andrew Tate immediately. They r innocent They really just confirmed Andrew got Lung Cancer. Fuck cancer, praying for my brother. Free Tristian and Andrew Tate immediately. They r innocent They really just confirmed Andrew got Lung Cancer. Fuck cancer, praying for my brother 🙏. ❤️. Free Tristian and Andrew Tate immediately. They r innocent

Adin Ross also posted about it on social media, though people quickly pointed out that the tumor was benign.

Many in Adin's video felt that Andrew Tate should go free (Image via Adin Live/YouTube)

The comments section on Adin Ross’ video was divided. Though many supported Andrew Tate, believing in the disgraced social media personality, others highlighted that this could be a ploy to get Tate out of jail.

While much of the comments section was in support of Andrew Tate, not all of it was (Image via YouTube)

Most people supported Tate or claimed they would never wish cancer on anyone, even him. Still, other commenters would bring up times when Andrew Tate said terrible things about people who had illnesses like heart attacks or cancer in the past.

At the time of writing, the physical well-being of Andrew Tate is unknown. Though his manager did claim the tumor is benign, anything published by medical professionals involved with Tate is conjecture and speculation.

