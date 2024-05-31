5 things Hogwarts Legacy Summer 2024 update could have added 

The Hogwarts Legacy Summer 2024 update is out, and the fans are not happy. Avalanche Studios has been hyping up this update since February 2024. For all that hype, the update only added a photo mode that should've been there, to begin with, a few cosmetics, and PlayStation-exclusive content that most of the player base has already experienced.

The new update leaves a lot to be desired, so here are five things that the Hogwarts Legacy Summer 2024 update could have added.

Here are five things the Hogwarts Legacy Summer 2024 update could have added

1) New Game Plus

New Game Plus would've been a wonderful addition to the game (Image via Avalanche Studios)

Hogwarts Legacy has been out for more than a year now, and most people have finished playing through the main story. However, it's been a little disappointing that it doesn't have a New Game Plus mode. Anyone wishing to play through the game again has to start from scratch and put in the work to unlock their favorite spells.

This is something that could've been changed with the Hogwarts Legacy Summer 2024 update. All the developers had to do was add a New Game Plus mode to give people more reason to spend time with this title.

2) DLC

Story DLC would give people more reasons to pick up the game again (Image via Avalanche Studios)

Hogwarts Legacy does have DLC, but what it doesn't have is any kind of story DLC. Once you're through with the main story, you can either spend your time completing the side quests or finding collectibles. Both activities can get monotonous and take away from the game's quality.

A new story DLC that expanded upon the world and introduced new enemy types would've done wonders for this franchise if it had been announced or included along with the Hogwarts Legacy Summer 2024 update.

3) New Game Mode

A new game mode would bring a lot to the table (Image via Avalanche Studios)

Hogwarts Legacy suffers from a lack of activity, but it has some excellent mechanics that elevate the combat and traversal in the game. However, you don't get to do enough of it. Combat is fun, but most of the time you're going to be fighting dwarves, spiders, or other magical creatures in the woods.

If there was a game mode that allowed players to duel against other wizards whenever they wished to, it would be highly appreciated. Unfortunately, Avalanche Studios missed the opportunity to add this with their Hogwarts Legacy Summer 2024 update.

4) Mission Replay

Not giving players the ability to replay missions is a big miss (Image via Avalanche Studios)

Hogwarts Legacy heavily depends on the tale it tells to deliver a strong narrative and a fun gameplay experience. The game has some excellent missions that make people want to come back for more. However, the lack of a mission replay feature makes this impossible.

If you want to replay a mission in Hogwarts Legacy, you must restart the game. This is something that could've easily been added to the new Summer update.

5) Quidditch

Quidditch is an important part of the wizarding world (Image via Avalanche Studios)

While flying around the grounds of Hogwarts, you will often fly over the empty Quidditch stadium that's just there for show. Flying is fun, and it could've been even more entertaining if there was a challenge attached to it. Unfortunately, Avalanche Studios, for some reason, never decided to add Quidditch to the wizarding world of Hogwarts.

The Hogwarts Legacy Summer 2024 update might not have disappointed as many people as it did if Quidditch was a part of the package.

