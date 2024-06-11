7 things you might have missed in the Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay trailer

Ubisoft finally unveiled the Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay trailer during the Ubisoft Forward 2024. The trailer featured gameplay that seems to have resolved many of the complaints players had with previous Assassin's Creed games. Shadows is shaping up to be the definitive next-gen AC title.

This article will list seven things from the Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay trailer you might have missed.

1) Yasuke's status as a samurai

The samurais are respected by common folks(Image via Ubisoft)

One of the details you might have missed in the latest Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay trailer is that commoners bow down to Yasuke, one of the two protagonists of the game. This is in line with ancient Feudal Japanese tradition, where Samurais were considered upper-class citizens, and commoners needed to show them respect.

Historical records already document Yasuke being one of the most influential foreigners during the Sengoku Jidai period besides William Adams. Both of them took arms for Oda Nobunaga and Tokugawa Ieyasu respectively, and obtained the rank of samurai from their lords.

2) A feature similar to Ghost of Tsushima's Standoff mechanic

Yasuke has some cinematic execution skills (Image via Ubisoft)

SuckerPunch's Ghost of Tsushima is one of the most influential video games that is also set in Japan. One of the key mechanics in that game was the Standoff feature, which allowed you to kill one enemy (more given you have certain elements unlocked like the Sakai Armor) stylishly by challenging them in combat. It is a very simple mechanic that greatly adds to the cinematic feeling of Ghost of Tsushima.

The latest look at Assassin's Creed Shadows gave us a glimpse of a similar feature, where Yasuke is seen unsheathing his katana and killing an enemy with only one strike. The developers obviously took inspiration from what came before, and if executed properly, it can become one of the best parts of playing Yasuke.

3) Full-year seasonal cycle

A promise of a Japan in all four seasons (Image via Ubisoft)

This is one of the features that developers introduced before the main Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay trailer. The game will have a season cycle that will change according to the narrative. Heavy snow will mark the end of the year, while cherry blossoms will signal the start of Spring.

This is one of the many returning game mechanics, as Assassin's Creed 3 also had a similar system.

4) Naoe's ability to go prone

Naoe can go prone in this game (Image via Ubisoft)

One of the new features showcased in Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay trailer was the addition of a prone system. Naoe, the second protagonist can hide in short grass by lying on the ground and slowly moving while avoiding detection.

Also Read: Is Assassin's Creed Shadows on PS4 and Xbox One?

This will open new gameplay opportunities, as you will be able to tactically reposition yourself and take advantage of the environment while moving through restricted areas.

5) Lack of a traditional HUD

HUD element has been minimized for immersion (Image via Ubisoft)

One of the biggest complaints with Ubisoft games is mostly their UI or HUD system. The titles are notorious for having HUDs that will take up much of your screen space. One of the key features that can be noticed in the Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay trailer is the lack of any Heads Up Display or UI.

It will only pop up when the characters are engaging in combat or entering restricted areas.

6) Naoe using a bamboo to breathe

The stealth sections have been fleshed out (Image via Ubisoft)

One of the typical ninja or shinobi stereotypes is the usage of bamboo pipes to breathe while moving underwater. Naoe, being a shinobi, is also seen employing a piece of hollow bamboo to regain air to breathe.

This will be quite a useful feature as it will allow you to stay underwater and position yourself comfortably to execute your target.

7) Stance system

Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay trailer promises an engaging combat system (Image via Ubisoft)

Ubisoft has seemingly redefined the combat for its upcoming game as can be seen from Yasuke's battle tactics in the latest Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay trailer. The retainer of Oda Nobunaga can switch his stances to gain an upper hand on his enemies.

These foes can counter you by changing their stance, which will require you to switch as well. This could make Shadows' combat the most engaging one in the franchise.

