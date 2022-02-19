This Buy Station freeze bug is affecting Loadout drops in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season Two

Season Two of Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific is finally out and comes equipped with a ton of content for the fans to enjoy. Specific bugs and glitches also tend to make their way into the game out of all this content. Certain Warzone players have been facing a weird glitch lately wherein their game completely freezes when trying to open Loadout drops.

Lag spikes and frame drops have been a constant problem for most players since the release of Season Two. However, the latest glitch is ruining gameplay for players, and Raven Software needs to look into it as soon as possible.

Players' game freezes when they try to open Loadout Drops in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season Two

There have been constant complaints about lags, bugs, and glitches in Warzone for quite some time now. Activision did take care of some, but a lot more needs to be fixed.

These problems disrupt the smooth experience for players, creating frustration and disappointment. Recently, after the release of Season Two, a Warzone player named "br4ndnewbr4d", posted on Reddit that he lagged nastily as soon as he came in the range of another player near a Loadout drop.

Shortly after winning the previous gunfight, the player moved to a nearby Loadout Drop. As soon as he opened it, the game froze for around 10 seconds after the animation was complete. After the lag, he found himself nowhere near the Loadout Drop and was killed shortly after.

br4ndnewbr4d is not the only one to have been facing this issue. Several other players have also reported similar problems where they have been facing a lot of lag spikes in between matches.

Some players have also stated that they have been encountering lag since the arrival of Season Two in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific.

Raven Software needs to fix this as soon as possible. They are already looking to eliminate lag spikes with Buy Stations, but the issue has spread while looting Loadout Drops.

Warzone 2 has finally been confirmed. Fans are now wondering if they will face similar bugs in the game, considering how unfinished Warzone still is!

