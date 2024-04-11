This feature from Assassin’s Creed would be perfect in Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws, the upcoming title from Ubisoft could benefit from a particular Assassin’s Creed feature. The universe of Star Wars is vast, and there’s so much to know, but taking an educational feature from a previous game and retrofitting it for a fictional setting could be a phenomenal idea going forward, were Ubisoft to use it.

There is simply so much fans don’t know about the canon of this franchise, and whether you’ve been a fan for years, or are just coming into the fandom, Star Wars Outlaws could go a long way in helping explain the surrounding planets, with one helpful feature.

Discovery Tour would be a perfect addition to Star Wars Outlaws

Instead of climbing periods, players could safely explore Huttese Crime Dens, or similar areas. (Image via Ubisoft)

Star Wars Outlaws could do a lot with Discovery Mode from the Assassin’s Creed series if Ubisoft wanted to. Discovery Mode was a gameplay mode that was devoted purely to educational purposes. A teaching tool, it was originally brought in with Origins and also used again in a similar method in both Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

The idea was to teach the historical facts and details about the world players were exploring. Part of Assassin’s Creed’s excitement is how it blends into the real world, adding the mystery of Assassins and Templars. Seeing real-world context only added to the franchise. It could also be used in classrooms to show places like Ancient Egypt in a new way.

How could a teaching tool be used in the next Star Wars title, though? When Star Wars Outlaw releases on August 30, 2024, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows platforms, there will undoubtedly be players visiting these planets to explore them for the first time.

These planets have so much potential when it comes to exploration and lore. Why not explore that? (Image via Ubisoft)

Let’s say players start off on Tatooine, for example. There are so many interesting things they could learn about the lore of that planet. They could learn about the Hutt crime families, or, depending on when it takes place, Boba Fett being freed from the Sarlacc, or other momentous occasions/landmarks.

One problem some may have with Star Wars is there is simply so much to know. The canon is vast, and so is the non-canon material. Some people are fans of the franchise that simply don’t want to fight their way across a planet just to learn more about it - so why not add a Discovery Tour to Star Wars Outlaws?

Considering Toshara, one of the confirmed planets is brand-new to the universe, it would be a great way to teach fans about noteworthy moments that occurred there.

It would be a perfect way to not only tie the characters of Outlaws to the greater Star Wars franchise but to also introduce and show off important moments from the series as a whole that may have taken place on the planets used in the game.

It will take nothing away from the fans who simply want to blast their way through the game, and only add something for hardcore fans who want to explore, and casual fans who want to learn more about the greater Star Wars universe.

It is unknown if a Discovery Tour will be added to Star Wars Outlaws, but it would certainly be an interesting addition.