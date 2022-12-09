"This is a massive L and slap in the face": Sonic Frontiers fans fuming as Genshin Impact wins Players Voice Award at The Game Awards 2022

With The Game Awards finally wrapped up, fans are still reeling from the varied announcements and revelations. Amidst all the hype, a bunch of awkward scenarios have cropped up too. One in particular has to do with the Player's Voice award category, as the final winner has upset a fandom.
Both Genshin Impact and Sonic Frontiers were nominated for the Player's Voice award. However, the iconic action RPG from Mihoyo ended up winning the award.
The spat between Genshin impact and Sonic fans over The Game Awards 2022 continues
Sonic Frontiers fans were looking forward to the game winning the Player's Voice award at The Game Awards 2022. In fact, the rivalry between the two fandoms rose to heated levels on social media up until the announcement. Both sides seem to have resorted to using bots to increase the votes for their game in the polls. After all Player's Voice is, as the name suggests, a popularity poll. So this is bound to alter votes by a certain percentage.
The official results declared that Genshin Impact won in the Player's Voice category. Many Sonic fans (and even some Genshin players) felt robbed and called the situation unfair on social media:
Genshin fans are celebrating the occasion and seem intent on striking back against the Sonic fandom as well:
Others seem to be sighing at both sides for their immaturity:
At the end of the day, which game wins at The Game Awards 2022 is really subjective. While the botting from either side should be looked down upon, the results speak for themselves. Sonic Frontiers is a relatively newer game, and Genshin Impact has had a lot more time to garner a dedicated fanbase. The action RPG has enjoyed a steady stream of support from developers since the start. Additionally, its free-to-play nature makes it an obvious pick for a popularity award as it is accessible by a much larger playerbase.
Sonic Frontiers, meanwhile, might be from a bigger franchise, but the popularity of 3D platformers today is nowhere close to what it was back in the 90s. So despite the fact that it is one of the better Sonic games released so far, it didn't stand much of a chance as it still had to face more popular names like Elden Ring.
To celebrate the win at The Game Awards 2022, Mihoyo is giving away 800 Primogens to all Genshin Impact players. These will be split into 200 Primogens per day over the course of four days from December 10-13. Players can log in to the game to redeem the rewards when they go live.
Genshin Impact was first released back in 2020 and is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Android, and iOS. It is set to receive a Nintendo Switch version in the future.
Sonic Frontiers is a more recent release that arrived on November 8, 2022. It can be purchased on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.