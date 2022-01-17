"This is all a simulation": summit1g's Apex Legends teammate goes on hilarious speech to motivate players

Jaryd "summit1g" Lazar came across a bizarre teammate during a recent stream of Apex Legends, which had his Twitch chat rolling in laughter.

After suffering an in-game loss on Apex Legends, a teammate of Lazar's began to flame him and their third teammate, before abruptly cutting themselves off and going on a speech about how they could all approach the next game with a different mindset.

"This is all a simulation, because it is, because we're playing a video game.

summit1g agrees with Apex Legends teammate giving advice

During his latest stream, Lazar came across an interesting player in the Respawn Entertainment game who was fairly vocal about their complaints and grievances.

After Lazar and their third teammate died in-game, the streamer cheered on the player (referred to as "Toxic") until they also fell, sealing the team's fate. Toxic immediately spoke up after their death saying,

"F**king, we.. not know what we're doing as a team. We're inting, we had this. We were predicting them, we were int- we were just like, you know, running around [indistinct]."

For context, "inting" refers to the act of intentionally "feeding" the enemy, or in more recent times, to dying in-game constantly whether it be intentional or not. Toxic continued,

"Um, I know what's happening, and I know a way to make it stop. Whether you are looking [indistinct] or not. You should pretend that what you're going against is not real, because technically it's not, because this is all a simulation, because it is, because we're playing a video game. See what I'm saying?"

Lazar continued staring at his screen, silently nodding as if he were in agreement with the player. Toxic continued,

"So, just move faster than your sens. Just react better than this avatar that you can see rendering. Doesn't matter that it has a- that it's a person and it's a gun, [indistinct] actually, that doesn't matter. It's an avatar that can be shot and put down and out-thought of."

At this point, Lazar hilariously chimed in, voicing his agreement with Toxic's statement. Toxic later realized "out-thought" was not a word, correcting themselves to say "out-innovated."

Apex Legends is a game that is tough for beginners of FPS style games, as mentioned in his explanation. Due to the game's movement style and the general pacing of matches, newcomers to the genre may find it tough to keep up with its aim mechanics.

summit1g's Twitch viewers react to his bizarre encounter

When summit1g's Twitch chat initially thought he was about to get flamed, they began sending in comments that held a negative perception of Toxic. However, towards the end of Toxic's speech, they found the entire situation hilarious.

Screenshot via Twitch/summit1g

While Lazar is a fairly calm person, there are certain things that can rile him up pretty intensely.

Recently, during a session of Hearthstone's Battlegrounds, he ended up quitting the game, going on a hilarious rant about his dislike towards it.

