TikToker starts playing Apex Legends and gets an almost miraculous drop

For Apex Legends players, Heirlooms are a boon from Lady Luck. They are extremely rare drops and players are always looking for any chance to get their hands on these rare finds. These cosmetics are the most beautiful and extremely unique in-game items, which makes them all the more popular.

It is nothing short of a miracle to unbox an Heirloom right out of the gate. However, this first-time Apex Legends player on Tiktok has managed to do exactly that. This has to mark one of the luckiest first pulls in the history of the game and is surely going to make any player jealous.

matcrackz gets an almost miraculous drop on Stream playing Apex Legends for the first time

Heirlooms appear very rarely in packs, with players having to open hundreds of packs before receiving an Heirloom. However, this Tiktoker defied all odds and unboxed one on his first try. Call of Duty TikToker and content creator matcrackz has switched over to Apex Legends, which is one of Call of Duty's major competitors.

After switching over, the streamer immediately went on to open one of the game packs, knowing nothing about what to expect as a new player. To his surprise and the chat's shock, the streamer unboxed a miraculous first pack containing all Heirloom shards.

The streamer received over 6.7 million views and the clip is being shared around on the internet. The topmost comment that was made on the video joked, "Bro. Those rocks are so bad. I'll buy your account for $1 so you don’t feel like your time was wasted 😳😏😅.”

Can players be as lucky as he was?

It is safe to say that a lot of players will pay much more than $1 for his account. What's even more surprising is that the streamer's luck didn't run out there. In his other videos, he has been seen unboxing more Heirloom shards and other equally rare items like Wraith's Kunai. Wraith's Kunai has also been one of the most rare items in Apex Legends.

While all of these weren't in sequential order, it is still extremely rare. It is safe to assume that he does have luck on his side. Players can jump back into Season 12 of Apex Legends to see if they have the kind of luck the streamer has had.

Edited by Mayank Shete