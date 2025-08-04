Time until Alice releases in Zenless Zone Zero

By Akash Paul
Published Aug 04, 2025 13:06 GMT
Alice from Zenless Zone Zero
Zenless Zone Zero Alice banner release countdowns (Image via HoYoverse)

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update is set to introduce another S-Rank agent from the Spook Shack faction. Alice, the upcoming Anomaly specialist from the Physical roster, will debut in the second phase of the patch, which kicks off on August 6, 2025. She is expected to be an on-field DPS who can potentially inflict massive Disorder damage on targets.

As such, players would want to summon her from the next banner, which also features a rerun character. However, tracking them can be tricky, as the second phase rolls out at different times across each server. This article presents different countdowns to track Alice's official release in ZZZ.

When does Alice come out in Zenless Zone Zero?

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 banner will feature Alice during the second phase. Her banner will be available from August 6 to September 3, 2025.

The Phase 2 character release timings differ across all the servers. Hence, we have attached multiple countdowns below to help players track the upcoming S-Rank agent's debut in ZZZ.

Alice banner release countdown in Asia

Servers in Asia will be the first to see Alice’s debut in ZZZ. Her banner will be available on August 6, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC+8). The countdown below will help track the remaining time:

Alice banner release countdown in Europe

The second phase banner release in ZZZ maintains a specific server time. In Europe, Alice will arrive on August 6, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC+1). Players can use the following timer to further track her debut:

Alice banner release countdown in America

Servers in America will be the last to receive Alice’s banner in version 2.1. She will arrive exactly on August 6, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC-5). Here’s a countdown that actively displays the time until Alice debuts in America:

Zenless Zone Zero Alice banner details

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 livestream has officially showcased the banners for the patch. It seems Alice will be accompanied by Yanagi during Phase 2. Hence, players can use the above countdowns to also track the rerun character.

The list below further outlines the S-Rank and A-Rank agents obtainable from the second phase banners:

  • Alice (S-Rank): Physical, Anomaly fighting style
  • Yanagi (S-Rank): Electric, Anomaly fighting style
  • Soukaku (A-Rank): Ice, Support fighting style
  • Seth (A-Rank): Electric, Defense fighting style
The corresponding W-Engine banners will feature the signature options of the specified characters:

  • Practiced Perfection (S-Rank, Anomaly)
  • Timeweaver (S-rank, Anomaly)
  • Bashful Demon (A-Rank, Support)
  • Peacekeeper - Specialized (A-Rank, Defense)

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
