Time until Alice releases in Zenless Zone Zero

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 update is set to introduce another S-Rank agent from the Spook Shack faction. Alice, the upcoming Anomaly specialist from the Physical roster, will debut in the second phase of the patch, which kicks off on August 6, 2025. She is expected to be an on-field DPS who can potentially inflict massive Disorder damage on targets.As such, players would want to summon her from the next banner, which also features a rerun character. However, tracking them can be tricky, as the second phase rolls out at different times across each server. This article presents different countdowns to track Alice's official release in ZZZ.When does Alice come out in Zenless Zone Zero?The Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 banner will feature Alice during the second phase. Her banner will be available from August 6 to September 3, 2025.The Phase 2 character release timings differ across all the servers. Hence, we have attached multiple countdowns below to help players track the upcoming S-Rank agent's debut in ZZZ.Alice banner release countdown in AsiaServers in Asia will be the first to see Alice’s debut in ZZZ. Her banner will be available on August 6, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC+8). The countdown below will help track the remaining time:Alice banner release countdown in EuropeThe second phase banner release in ZZZ maintains a specific server time. In Europe, Alice will arrive on August 6, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC+1). Players can use the following timer to further track her debut:Alice banner release countdown in AmericaServers in America will be the last to receive Alice’s banner in version 2.1. She will arrive exactly on August 6, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC-5). Here’s a countdown that actively displays the time until Alice debuts in America:Zenless Zone Zero Alice banner detailsThe Zenless Zone Zero 2.1 livestream has officially showcased the banners for the patch. It seems Alice will be accompanied by Yanagi during Phase 2. Hence, players can use the above countdowns to also track the rerun character.The list below further outlines the S-Rank and A-Rank agents obtainable from the second phase banners:Alice (S-Rank): Physical, Anomaly fighting styleYanagi (S-Rank): Electric, Anomaly fighting styleSoukaku (A-Rank): Ice, Support fighting styleSeth (A-Rank): Electric, Defense fighting styleThe corresponding W-Engine banners will feature the signature options of the specified characters:Practiced Perfection (S-Rank, Anomaly)Timeweaver (S-rank, Anomaly)Bashful Demon (A-Rank, Support)Peacekeeper - Specialized (A-Rank, Defense)Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.