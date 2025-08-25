Time until Augusta releases in Wuthering Waves 2.6

Augusta is an upcoming 5-star Resonator in Wuthering Waves. She is a fairly popular character and will finally be released in the first half of version 2.6. Kuro Games has already confirmed that Augusta will debut on August 28, 2025, across all three servers simultaneously, and her banner will be available for three weeks.This article covers Augusta's release timings in Wuthering Waves and features a universal countdown that shows the exact time until the Ephor's debut.Countdown to Augusta's banner in Wuthering Waves 2.6Augusta's banner will be featured in the first phase of the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update, which means she will be released on August 28, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC+8). She will debut across all three servers simultaneously, but the exact timing of her release may vary for each player due to time zone differences.Thus, Rovers can check out the countdown below that shows the time until Augusta releases in WuWa 2.6:The first half will also have Carlotta and Shorekeeper's rerun banners, so this timer also applies to them. Additionally, there will be three limited weapon banners with the signature weapons of all three featured 5-star characters.These banners will be available until September 17, 2025, so players can take their time to farm Astrites and pull for Augusta or one of the rerun characters.Also read: WuWa Augusta ascension and skill level-up materialsAugusta banner 4-star characters and weapon detailsAugusta banner in version 2.6 (Image via Kuro Games)Listed below are all the characters who will be featured on Augusta's banner during the first phase of the version 2.6 update:Chixia (4-star Fusion)Yuanwu (4-star Electro)Youhu (4-star Glacio)Unfortunately, the 4-star lineup isn't that great, so Rovers shouldn't mind them unless they like them. That said, it's always nice to get new copies since it unlocks their Sequence Chain.Augusta's signature weapon banner (Image via Kuro Games)There will also be a limited-time weapon banner in the first half, featuring Augusta's signature weapon and three 4-star weapons. Here's the list:Thunderflare Dominion (5-star Broadblade)Undying Flame (4-star Pistols)Comet Flare (4-star Rectifier)Waning Redshift (4-star Broadblade)Thunderflare Dominion is Augusta's signature Broadblade and a pretty solid 5-star weapon. It has a high Base Attack and Crit. Rate second stat bonus. Meanwhile, its passive can significantly increase the Ephor's Heavy Attack DMG and allow her Heavy Attack to ignore some percentage of the enemies' defense.The 4-star weapon lineup is pretty decent, and can be a good option if players are lacking 5-star weapons.Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.