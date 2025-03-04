Time until Changli rerun releases in Wuthering Waves 2.1

Changli is a 5-Star Fusion Resonator in Wuthering Waves who will soon get her first rerun. She is a popular character who was an instant favorite amongst the playerbase after her release back in version 1.1. Changli is also a really strong DPS unit who can easily clear most kinds of tough endgame content.
Changli's rerun banner will be available in Wuthering Waves 2.1 starting March 6, 2025 at 10 am (UTC +8), along with Brant's banner. This article provides detailed information regarding the release dates and timings for this banner across all servers in Wuthering Waves.
Wuthering Waves Changli rerun banner release timing and countdown
As mentioned above, Changli's rerun banner will be available from March 6, 2025, 10 am (UTC +8). Since her banner is in the second phase of Wuthering Waves 2.1, the release timings will be different for players across various servers. Those on the Asia/SEA server will be able to pull on her banner first, followed by the Europe server, and lastly America. The schedule for this banner will be:
- Asia/SEA: March 6, 2025 at 10 am (UTC +8)
- Europe: March 6, 2025 at 10 am (UTC +1)
- America: March 6, 2025 at 10 am (UTC -5)
Mentioned below are the detailed timings and countdown for Changli's banner release for all servers in Wuthering Waves:
Asia/SEA servers
Changli's banner will be available on Asia/SEA servers on March 6, 2025, at 10 am (UTC +8). Here is a countdown for easy tracking of the time remaining till her banner is out:
Europe server
The second half of Wuthering Waves 2.1 featuring Changli's banner will be out for European server players on March 6, 2025 at 10 am (UTC +1). You can track the time left for the banner release in Europe by checking the countdown provided below:
America server
The banner will be available on the America server on March 6, 2025 at 10 am (UTC -5). The exact release timing for her banner in America can be tracked via this countdown:
Details about Changli's banner
After her rerun banner goes live in Wuthering Waves, players will be able to pull for the 5-Star Fusion Resonator, along with these other featured 4-Star Resonators:
- Youhu (Glacio)
- Mortefi (Fusion)
- Taoqi (Havoc)
Changli's banner will be available till March 26, 2025, 11:59 pm (server time).
