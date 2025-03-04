Time until Changli rerun releases in Wuthering Waves 2.1

Changli is a 5-Star Fusion Resonator in Wuthering Waves who will soon get her first rerun. She is a popular character who was an instant favorite amongst the playerbase after her release back in version 1.1. Changli is also a really strong DPS unit who can easily clear most kinds of tough endgame content.

Ad

Changli's rerun banner will be available in Wuthering Waves 2.1 starting March 6, 2025 at 10 am (UTC +8), along with Brant's banner. This article provides detailed information regarding the release dates and timings for this banner across all servers in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Changli rerun banner release timing and countdown

Changli's banner in Wuthering Waves 2.1 second half (Image via Kuro Games)

As mentioned above, Changli's rerun banner will be available from March 6, 2025, 10 am (UTC +8). Since her banner is in the second phase of Wuthering Waves 2.1, the release timings will be different for players across various servers. Those on the Asia/SEA server will be able to pull on her banner first, followed by the Europe server, and lastly America. The schedule for this banner will be:

Ad

Trending

Asia/SEA: March 6, 2025 at 10 am (UTC +8)

March 6, 2025 at 10 am (UTC +8) Europe: March 6, 2025 at 10 am (UTC +1)

March 6, 2025 at 10 am (UTC +1) America: March 6, 2025 at 10 am (UTC -5)

Mentioned below are the detailed timings and countdown for Changli's banner release for all servers in Wuthering Waves:

Asia/SEA servers

Changli's banner will be available on Asia/SEA servers on March 6, 2025, at 10 am (UTC +8). Here is a countdown for easy tracking of the time remaining till her banner is out:

Ad

Europe server

The second half of Wuthering Waves 2.1 featuring Changli's banner will be out for European server players on March 6, 2025 at 10 am (UTC +1). You can track the time left for the banner release in Europe by checking the countdown provided below:

Ad

America server

The banner will be available on the America server on March 6, 2025 at 10 am (UTC -5). The exact release timing for her banner in America can be tracked via this countdown:

Ad

Details about Changli's banner

After her rerun banner goes live in Wuthering Waves, players will be able to pull for the 5-Star Fusion Resonator, along with these other featured 4-Star Resonators:

Youhu (Glacio)

(Glacio) Mortefi (Fusion)

(Fusion) Taoqi (Havoc)

Changli's banner will be available till March 26, 2025, 11:59 pm (server time).

Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.1 second phase events schedule and rewards

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves news, updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.