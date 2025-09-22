Time until Evernight releases in Honkai Star Rail

By Akash Paul
Modified Sep 22, 2025 13:23 GMT
Evernight in Honkai Star Rail
Evernight is heading to the first phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update releases globally on September 24, 2025, and its first phase will feature Evernight's banner. She is March 7th's alternate incarnation, making a debut as a 5-star unit. HoYoverse has confirmed that she will tread on the Remembrance Path, wielding the Ice element.

This article contains a countdown and regional timings to track Evernight's banner release in HSR.

When does Evernight come out in Honkai Star Rail?

According to the official schedule, Evernight is featured in the first phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.6. Therefore, her banner will be available with the update on September 24, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). For servers in America, Evernight releases on September 23, 2025, due to the time zone differences.

Fans will want to track the global launch time of her banner. The countdown below will be of help:

Readers might also want to check out Evernight’s banner release schedule across major time zones:

America (September 23, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (September 24, 2025)

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (September 24, 2025)

  • India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am
  • China Standard Time (CST): 11 am
  • Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm
Honkai Star Rail Evernight banner characters and Light Cones

Evernight banner preview (Image via HoYoverse)
Evernight banner preview (Image via HoYoverse)

The first phase of the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 banner will feature The Herta’s rerun alongside Evernight. You can use the above countdown to also track the returning banner. Here are all the characters players can obtain during Phase 1:

  • Evernight (5-star) - Ice, Remembrance Path
  • The Herta (5-star) - Ice, Erudition Path
  • Misha (4-star) - Ice, Destruction Path
  • Guinaifen (4-star) - Fire, Nihility Path
  • Xueyi (4-star) - Quantum, Destruction Path

The corresponding Light Cones will feature the signature options of the 5-star units, along with some 4-star options:

  • To Evernight’s Stars (5-star - Remembrance Path)
  • Into the Unreachable Veil (5-star - Erudition Path)
  • After the Charmony Fall (4-star - Erudition Path)
  • Dream’s Montage (4-star - Abundance Path)
  • Dance! Dance! Dance! (4-star - Harmony Path)
Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

