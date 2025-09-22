Time until Evernight releases in Honkai Star Rail

The Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update releases globally on September 24, 2025, and its first phase will feature Evernight's banner. She is March 7th's alternate incarnation, making a debut as a 5-star unit. HoYoverse has confirmed that she will tread on the Remembrance Path, wielding the Ice element.

This article contains a countdown and regional timings to track Evernight's banner release in HSR.

When does Evernight come out in Honkai Star Rail?

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail "Back to Earth in Evernight" Version 3.6 Preview Greetings, Trailblazer! Let's take a look at the new events coming in Version 3.6! Learn More: #HonkaiStarRail

According to the official schedule, Evernight is featured in the first phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.6. Therefore, her banner will be available with the update on September 24, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). For servers in America, Evernight releases on September 23, 2025, due to the time zone differences.

Fans will want to track the global launch time of her banner. The countdown below will be of help:

Readers might also want to check out Evernight’s banner release schedule across major time zones:

America (September 23, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : 8 pm

: 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : 9 pm

: 9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT) : 10 pm

: 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (September 24, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST) : 4 am

: 4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) : 5 am

: 5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (September 24, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST) : 8:30 am

: 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) : 11 am

: 11 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : 11 am

: 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 12 pm

: 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

Honkai Star Rail Evernight banner characters and Light Cones

Evernight banner preview (Image via HoYoverse)

The first phase of the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 banner will feature The Herta’s rerun alongside Evernight. You can use the above countdown to also track the returning banner. Here are all the characters players can obtain during Phase 1:

Evernight (5-star) - Ice, Remembrance Path

(5-star) - Ice, Remembrance Path The Herta (5-star) - Ice, Erudition Path

(5-star) - Ice, Erudition Path Misha (4-star) - Ice, Destruction Path

(4-star) - Ice, Destruction Path Guinaifen (4-star) - Fire, Nihility Path

(4-star) - Fire, Nihility Path Xueyi (4-star) - Quantum, Destruction Path

The corresponding Light Cones will feature the signature options of the 5-star units, along with some 4-star options:

To Evernight’s Stars (5-star - Remembrance Path)

(5-star - Remembrance Path) Into the Unreachable Veil (5-star - Erudition Path)

(5-star - Erudition Path) After the Charmony Fall (4-star - Erudition Path)

(4-star - Erudition Path) Dream’s Montage (4-star - Abundance Path)

(4-star - Abundance Path) Dance! Dance! Dance! (4-star - Harmony Path)

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

