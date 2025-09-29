Time until Flins releases in Genshin Impact Luna I

New 5-star character Flins will be the featured Nod-Krai character in the second half event banner of Genshin Impact Luna I. His banner will be releasing globally on September 30, 2025, and will be available till the end of the current version. Flins is an Electro unit who wields a Polearm as his weapon of choice – and his signature weapon Bloodsoaked Ruins will also be available on the weapon banner (alongside his event banner) for players to pull.Since banners in the second half of all Genshin Impact patches release at separate times for various servers, players can refer to this article to track the remaining time till Flins releases in their respective servers.Genshin Impact Luna I Flins banner release schedule and countdownAs announced by HoYoverse, 5-star Electro unit Flins' banner is scheduled to go live on September 30, 2025, at 6 PM (server time). Since Flins' banner will be released across all servers at different timings, you can refer to this list to check when his banner will be available to pull on in your specific server:Asia: UTC+8Europe: UTC+1America: UTC-5Additionally, players can also keep an eye on the countdown below to know when Flins' event banner will go live in their specific time zones.AsiaFlins' banner will be releasing on the Asian server on September 30, 2025, at 6 PM (UTC +8).EuropeFlins' banner will be available on the European server on September 30, 2025, at 6 PM (UTC +1).AmericaFor players on the American server, Flins' banner will be releasing on September 30, 2025, at 6 PM (UTC -5).As mentioned, all banners will be available till the end of Genshin Impact Luna I (October 21, 2025).Also read: How to check Genshin Impact anniversary recap 2025Flins event banner detailsThe following 4-star characters will be featured on Flins' event banner:Aino (Hydro; Claymore)Sucrose (Anemo; Catalyst)Dori (Electro, Catalyst)While Aino is essentially a free unit who can be claimed simply by playing through the Nod-Krai Archon Quest, her Constellations are particularly useful for buffing other teammates who can deal Lunar-based reactions. Sucrose is a good addition to Flins' team due to her Elemental Mastery buffs. Dori has the least pull value out of all the 4-stars in this banner.Also read: Genshin Impact Luna I second phase events scheduleFollow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.