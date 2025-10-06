Time until Galbrena releases in Wuthering Waves

By Hijam Tompok
Modified Oct 06, 2025 12:36 GMT
Galbrena release countdown (Image via Kuro Games)
Galbrena release countdown (Image via Kuro Games)

Galbrena in Wuthering Waves is an upcoming 5-star Fusion Resonator. She will be released in the first phase of version 2.7, and the developers have already revealed all the 4-star characters and weapons that will be featured on her banner. Galbrena's banner will be available for three weeks, giving players plenty of time to farm Astrites and pull for her.

This article covers Galbrena's release date and features a countdown showing the exact time until she debuts in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Galbrena's release countdown

Galbrena is a new 5-star Fusion Resonator who will be released in the first phase of Wuthering Waves 2.7, meaning her banner will be available on October 9, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). That said, the exact timings of her release may vary for each player depending on their location.

Thus, here is a universal countdown that shows the exact time left until Galbrena's banner goes live:

The first half of WuWa 2.7 will also feature Lupa's rerun, so the timer also applies to her banner. Their Convene Events will be available until October 30, 2025.

Also read: WuWa Galbrena ascension and skill level-up materials

Galbrena banner details

Version 2.7 Phase I - Galbrena Convene Event (Image via Kuro Games)
Version 2.7 Phase I - Galbrena Convene Event (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are all the characters who will be featured on Galbrena's banner during the first phase of version 2.7:

  • Sanhua (4-star Glacio - Sword)
  • Mortefi (4-star Fusion - Pistols)
  • Lumi (4-star Electro - Broadblade)

The 4-star character lineup is pretty good. Lumi might not be that great, but Sanhua and Mortefi are two of the best 4-star units in the game. Mortefi can not only deal extra damage using his coordinated attacks, but also provide a powerful Heavy Attack DMG bonus. Meanwhile, Sanhua can deal a good amount of Glacio DMG and buff a party member's Basic Attack DMG.

Version 2.7 Phase I - Featured Weapon Convene (Image via Kuro Games)
Version 2.7 Phase I - Featured Weapon Convene (Image via Kuro Games)

Galbrena's signature weapon will also get a Convene Event, and listed below are all the items that will be featured on that banner:

  • Lux & Umbra (5-star Pistols)
  • Novaburst (4-star Pistols)
  • Helios Cleaver (4-star Broadblade)
  • Fusion Accretion (4-star Rectifier)

Lux & Umbra is Galbrena's signature weapon. They are a solid pair of Pistols that provide a good amount of Crit. DMG and ATK boosts, and buffs the equipping character's Heavy Attack DMG and Echo Skill DMG.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.

