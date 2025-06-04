Time until Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream codes release

The Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream is set to premiere later this week on June 6, 2025. The upcoming version is set to bring not only new characters, but from the look of the promotional art, another main story quest revolving around the traveler, their sibling, and Dainsleif. Similar to previous Special Programs, the Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream is also set to give away codes featuring various rewards.

This article will explore when the Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream goes live, giving away three codes that can be redeemed to claim in-game rewards.

Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream codes date and countdown

The Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream is set to premiere on June 6, 2025, at 08:00 AM (UTC-4). As HoYoverse announced in the official post, the livestream will not only feature content coming to the game with the next update, but also drop a few Genshin redemption codes among other things.

Below you can find a list of some major time zones showcasing when the Special Program will go live:

Pacific Standard Time (PST) : June 6, 2025, 5 am

: June 6, 2025, 5 am Mountain Standard Time (MST) : June 6, 2025, 6 am

: June 6, 2025, 6 am Central Standard Time (CST) : June 6, 2025, 7 am

: June 6, 2025, 7 am Eastern Standard Time (EST) : June 6, 2025, 8 am

: June 6, 2025, 8 am Western European Time (WET) : June 6, 2025, 12 pm

: June 6, 2025, 12 pm Central European Time (CET) : June 6, 2025, 1 pm

: June 6, 2025, 1 pm Eastern European Time (EET) : June 6, 2025, 2 pm

: June 6, 2025, 2 pm India Standard Time (IST) : June 6, 2025, 5:30 pm

: June 6, 2025, 5:30 pm China Standard Time (CST) : June 6, 2025, 8 pm

: June 6, 2025, 8 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST): June 6, 2025, 9 pm

Here is a countdown till version 5.7 of Genshin Impact premieres across its official YouTube and Twitch channels:

How to redeem the Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream codes

In-game

Open Genshin Impact and go to the Pause Menu.

Click on "Settings" and go to the "Account" section.

Select "Redeem Code" and paste the code.

Click on Confirm to receive rewards via the in-game mail.

Official Website

Go to HoYoverse’s official Genshin Impact redemption site.

Log in with your HoYoverse account.

Select the server where you play.

Enter the redemption code and click "Redeem."

Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox.

HoYoLAB

Open the HoYoLAB app and log in with your HoYoverse account.

In the Genshin Impact tab, navigate to the HoYo Guides section.

Click on the redemption codes that have not been redeemed yet.

Rewards will be delivered to your in-game mailbox.

Keep in mind that the codes will be revealed at different intervals throughout the Special Program.

