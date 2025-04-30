Time until Genshin Impact "Let's Start With Nod-Krai" airs

The Genshin Impact developers announced during the 5.6 special program that the Song of the Welkin Moon web event will be updated on April 30, 2025. However, the Dev team on X announced a special program on April 30, 2025, regarding Nod-Krai. This took the whole fanbase by surprise, and players are excited to see what's in store for the new region.

Players can expect to see more details about the upcoming region, Nod-krai, in this live stream. Moreover, this is a unique special program, and it's the first one that's teasing the upcoming region in Genshin Impact.

This article will discuss the "Let's Start With Nod-Krai" special program schedule and time for some major areas.

Time until the Genshin Impact "Let's Start With Nod-Krai" special program

The live stream for Genshin Impact's "Let's Start With Nod-Krai" is scheduled for April 30, 2025, at 8:00 am. (UTC-4). Here are the details of the live stream dates and timing for some other major regions:

NA (April 30, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): April 30 at 5 am

Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): April 30 at 6 am

Central Daylight Time (CDT): April 30 at 7 am

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): April 30 at 8 am

EU (April 30, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST): April 30 at 1 pm

Central European Summer Time (CEST): April 30 at 2 pm

Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): April 30 at 3 pm

Asia (April 30, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST): April 30 at 5:30 pm

China Standard Time (CST): April 30 at 8 pm

Japanese Standard Time (JST): April 30 at 9 pm

Korea Standard Time (KST): April 30 at 9 pm

Here is a countdown to the livestream "Let's Start With Nod-Krai" special program.

Players can watch "Let's Start With Nod-Krai" on the official Twitch and YouTube accounts of Genshin. Even if players miss this live stream, the video will still be uploaded on their respective YouTube channels. Moreover, the Genshin team has also revealed new codes for this special program, so don't forget to claim these rewards before they expire on May 3, 2025.

In the live stream announcement, the Dev team implied that players might see some behind-the-scenes of Genshin Impact, for the Nod-Krai region. Apart from this, players could also expect to see more moon lore. Some fans are also speculating that they might show more information about all the factions present in Nod-Krai.

