Time until Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream

The Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream will be conducted on March 28, 2025, and it will offer a glimpse at everything HoYoverse has planned for the upcoming update. Players can look forward to the official showcase of Castorice and Anaxa, as the drip marketing campaign has confirmed their debut in the next patch. Aside from the 5-star units, the telecast host will also unveil the quests, events, and equipment planned for version 3.2 of the game.

Trailblazers may want to track them all via the special program. As such, this article provides a countdown showing the time until the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream airs worldwide.

When does Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream premiere worldwide?

The Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream is scheduled to premiere globally on March 28, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). Viewers can watch the “Through the Petals in the Land of Repose” Special Program by tuning in to the game’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. As is with every global premiere, the timing will vary for players from different regions.

In that case, they can refer to the countdown below to track the time until HSR 3.2 airs:

Viewers might also want to refer to the livestream schedule across different time zones, as specified in the following list:

America (March 28, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : 4:30 am

: 4:30 am Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : 5:30 am

: 5:30 am Central Daylight Time (CDT) : 6:30 am

: 6:30 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 7:30 am

Europe (March 28, 2025)

Western European Time (WET) : 11:30 am

: 11:30 am Central European Time (CET) : 12:30 pm

: 12:30 pm Eastern European Time (EET): 1:30 pm

Asia (March 28, 2025)

Indian Standard Time (IST) : 5 pm

: 5 pm China Standard Time (CST) : 7:30 pm

: 7:30 pm Philippine Standard Time (PST) : 7:30 pm

: 7:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 8:30 pm

: 8:30 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 8:30 pm

Let's not forget that HoYoverse will also dispatch three Honkai Star Rail 3.2 livestream codes to promote the upcoming patch. The host will share them at certain intervals during the telecast. Players will have roughly 24 hours to claim them and collect the exciting rewards.

To be specific, the three livestream codes combined offer 300x Stellar Jade, Credit, and other in-game resources. The amount isn't much but can be put towards summoning and building the upcoming characters. Trailblazers might want to summon Castorice, as she seems like the stronger 5-star unit.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

