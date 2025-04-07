Knowing when the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 maintenance ends allows players to prepare for the next update. Scheduled to launch on April 9, 2025, the new patch will bring Castorice and Anaxa banners, alongside various events and rewards. After the server downtime of roughly five hours, Trailblazers can initiate the final installation and access everything the update offers.

This article further presents a countdown displaying the time until Honkai Star Rail 3.2 maintenance ends.

When will Honkai Star Rail 3.2 maintenance end?

According to the official announcements, the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 maintenance will commence on April 9, 2026, at 6 am (UTC+8). The developers will take roughly five hours to prepare the servers for the new patch. The HSR 3.2 maintenance should end on the same day at 11 am (UTC+8) if the schedule remains unchanged.

The following countdown displays the time until maintenance ends. You can also use the timer to track the version 3.2 update and its first banner, which features Castorice, the 5-star Quantum character from the Remembrance Path.

Players will likely want to keep track of the server downtime since they will be locked out of the game throughout the duration. Hence, we have also listed below the maintenance schedule for the major regions:

America (April 8, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : 3 pm - 8 pm

: 3 pm - 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : 4 pm - 9 pm

: 4 pm - 9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT) : 5 pm - 10 pm

: 5 pm - 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 6 pm - 11 pm

Europe (April 8-9, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST) : 11 pm - 4 am

: 11 pm - 4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) : 12 am - 5 am

: 12 am - 5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 1 am - 6 am

Asia (April 9, 2025)

Indian Standard Time (IST) : 3:30 am- 8:30 am

: 3:30 am- 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) : 6 am- 11 am

: 6 am- 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 7 am- 12 pm

: 7 am- 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 7 am - 12 pm

Your patience will be rewarded as soon as the servers go live. HoYoverse will provide 300x Stellar Jade as HSR 3.2 maintenance compensation to players who've reached Trailblaze Level 4 in the previous patch. The currency can be claimed via the in-game mailing system. The corresponding icon is denoted with an envelope sign in the Pause menu.

