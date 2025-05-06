Time until Honkai Star Rail 3.3 livestream

The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 livestream is scheduled to premiere globally on May 9, 2025, and will unveil everything the next patch has in store. From fresh events to character banners, players can look forward to various new content being discussed. The telecast host will also showcase the official gameplay of Hyacine and Cipher, the featured 5-star characters from version 3.3.
Moreover, HoYoverse will share three special redemption codes containing Stellar Jades and other rewards during "The Fall at Dawn's Rise" Special Program. This article presents a countdown timer to track the time until the HSR 3.3 livestream airs worldwide.
When does Honkai Star Rail 3.3 livestream premiere worldwide?
HoYoverse will conduct the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 livestream on May 9, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). Players residing in different locations might find it confusing to track the Special Program due to the time zone differences. To help them, we have provided a universal countdown below displaying the time until the version 3.3 livestream premieres globally:
Those interested in catching up with the fresh content and characters from version 3.3 might want to track the telecast timing across all major regions. They are listed below:
America (May 9, 2025)
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 4:30 am
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 5:30 am
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): 6:30 am
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 7:30 am
Europe (May 9, 2025)
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): 12:30 am
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): 1:30 pm
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 2:30 pm
Asia (May 9, 2025)
- Indian Standard Time (IST): 5 pm
- China Standard Time (CST): 7:30 pm
- Philippine Standard Time (PST): 7:30 pm
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): 8:30 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): 8:30 pm
To watch the "The Fall at Dawn's Rise" special broadcast, viewers must tune into the game’s official YouTube and Twitch channels at the specified times. HoYoverse will dispatch the three redemption codes during a certain interval in the livestream, so Trailblazers might want to stick around. They can activate the codes using the official methods to snag the following rewards:
- 300x Stellar Jades
- 50,000 Credits
- 5x Traveler's Guide
- 4x Refined Aether
Like always, the livestream codes will be available for roughly 24 hours. Players must redeem them before the expiration date to avoid missing out on the freebies.
