Time until Honkai Star Rail 3.3 maintenance ends

HoYoverse has officially announced the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 maintenance, which will be conducted right before the update on May 21, 2025. The new patch is set to introduce Hyacine and Cipher as the 5-star characters alongside various events and rewards. Knowing when the maintenance will end will allow players to initiate the final installation and access the fresh content.
For those wondering, the developers will take roughly five hours to prepare the servers for the new patch, and they will compensate Trailblazers for the inconveniences. This article further presents a countdown displaying the time until HSR 3.3 maintenance ends.
When will Honkai Star Rail 3.3 maintenance end?
The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 maintenance will commence globally on May 21, 2025, at 6 am (UTC+8). The servers will be shut down for roughly five hours to prepare for the patch and fix bugs. If things go according to plan, the update should be live on the same day at 11 am (UTC+8).
Players can expect to summon the Hyacine, who is featured in the first phase of version 3.3. Her banner release and HSR 3.3 maintenance ending time can be tracked with the countdown below:
Throughout the version 3.3 maintenance duration, Trailblazers will be locked out of the game. Hence, they might want to check the following list to find out the server downtime schedule for their region:
America (May 20, 2025)
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 3 pm - 8 pm
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 4 pm - 9 pm
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): 5 pm - 10 pm
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 6 pm - 11 pm
Europe (May 20-21, 2025)
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): 11 pm - 4 am
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): 12 am - 5 am
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 1 am - 6 am
Asia (May 21, 2025)
- Indian Standard Time (IST): 3:30 am- 8:30 am
- China Standard Time (CST): 6 am- 11 am
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): 7 am- 12 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): 7 am - 12 pm
As specified, HoYoverse will offer compensation for the inconveniences caused by the maintenance. Those who've reached Trailblaze Level 4 in the previous patch can claim the reward of 600x Stellar Jades after the major update.
