Honkai Star Rail 3.3 maintenance schedule and server downtime

With the release of Honkai Star Rail 3.3 nearing, developer HoYoverse revealed the maintenance downtime and schedule for the upcoming patch. According to the announcement, the HSR 3.3 patch's maintenance will commence on the same day as the update: May 21, 2025. As usual, Trailblazers playing the game will be logged out when the maintenance begins.

As such, you might want to know when the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 maintenance is scheduled to avoid being logged out of the game while completing an activity. Those curious can refer to the following section.

When will the maintenance for the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update commence?

As per the official announcement, the maintenance for Honkai Star Rail 3.3 patch is scheduled to begin on May 21, 2025, at 6 am (UTC+8), exactly five hours before the global release of the update.

During the maintenance, the developers will add all the necessary bug fixes and the brand-new features in Honkai Star Rail version 3.3. The maintenance will end at around 11 am (UTC+8) of the same day, allowing players to enjoy the new content and the brand-new character, Hyacine.

Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update maintenance downtime and countdown for all regions

As mentioned, the Honkai Star Rail version 3.3 maintenance will commence on May 21, 2025, at 6 am (UTC+8). Since the maintenance will start at the same time in every region, the following countdown acts as a universal one.

While the maintenance will start in every region simultaneously, the timing will differ due to the time zones. Hence, check the following section out to know when the HSR 3.3 maintenance will begin in your respective region:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) May 20, 2025, at 3 pm - 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) May 20, 2025, at 4 pm - 9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT) May 20, 2025, at 5 pm - 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) May 20, 2025, at 6 pm - 11 pm Western European Summer Time (WEST) May 20, 2025, at 11 pm - May 21, 2025, at 4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) May 21, 2025, at 12 am - 5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) May 21, 2025, at 1 am - 6 am Indian Standard Time (IST) May 21, 2025, at 3:30 am - 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) May 21, 2025, at 6 am - 11 am Philippines Standard Time (PHT) May 21, 2025, at 6 am - 11 am Japan Standard Time (JST) May 21, 2025, at 7 am - 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST) May 21, 2025, at 7 am - 12 pm

Additionally, when the maintenance ends, players will be rewarded with Stellar Jades as compensation. However, the amount may vary if the developers extend the maintenance. Usually, Trailblazers get x600 Jades in their in-game mailbox when the update launches.

