Time until Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update releases worldwide

Knowing the time until the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update goes live will help players prepare for the new patch releasing on May 21, 2025. Trailblazers should exploit all the existing events to obtain Stellar Jades, which can be used to summon the upcoming characters. Speaking of which, version 3.3 will feature Hyacine and Cypher as the playable 5-star units.

The patch will also bring a plethora of content, including new areas, events, relic sets, and more. This article will present a universal countdown to track the HSR 3.3 update’s global release.

When does Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update release worldwide?

The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update will be released globally on May 21, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). Like always, the new patch will go live across all servers simultaneously. Hence, the timing will vary for players depending on their region.

In that case, they can use the countdown below to track the time until the HSR 3.3 update releases worldwide:

The list below will further help readers track the update release timings across the major regions:

America (May 20, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : 8 pm

: 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : 9 pm

: 9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT) : 10 pm

: 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (May 21, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am

4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) : 5 am

: 5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (May 21, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST) : 8:30 am

: 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) : 11 am

: 11 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : 11 am

: 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 12 pm

: 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

Honkai Star Rail 3.3 first phase banner details

Hyacine will debut in the first phase (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 first phase banner will roll out as soon as the update goes live. Players will get to summon Hyacine or the rerun units. Listed below are the characters that can be obtained in the first half of the patch:

Hyacine (5-star): Wind, Remembrance Path

(5-star): Wind, Remembrance Path The Herta (5-star): Ice, Erudition Path

(5-star): Ice, Erudition Path Serval (4-star): Lightning, Erudition Path

(4-star): Lightning, Erudition Path Natasha (4-star): Physical, Abundance Path

(4-star): Physical, Abundance Path Misha (4-star): Ice, Destruction Path

Trailblazers can acquire the following Light Cones in Phase 1 of the update:

Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky (5-star): Remembrance Path

(5-star): Remembrance Path Into the Unreachable Veil (5-star): Erudition Path

(5-star): Erudition Path Day One of My New Life (4-star): Preservation Path

(4-star): Preservation Path Shadowed by Night (4-star): The Hunt Path

(4-star): The Hunt Path Make the World Clamor (4-star): Erudition Path

