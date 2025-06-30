Time until Honkai Star Rail 3.4 update releases globally

The Honkai Star Rail 3.4 update is nearing its global release, and it will feature a plethora of content like special events, characters, and more. With the Fate collaboration being the highlight, players will certainly want to log in and claim all the rewards in the new patch, launching on July 2, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). Trailblazers will receive a free copy of Archer once the collaboration event goes live.

Moreover, fans will be compelled to summon Phainon, the 5-star character featured in the first phase banner. To help them track it all, this article presents a countdown to monitor the time until the HSR 3.4 update releases globally.

When does Honkai Star Rail 3.4 update release worldwide?

According to the official announcement, the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 update is scheduled to launch on July 2, 2025, for Asia and Europe. Servers in America will receive the patch on July 1, 2025, due to the time zone differences. The different regional timings can create confusion for players who want to explore the upcoming content.

To help them, we have provided a universal countdown below to track the time until the HSR 3.4 update releases globally:

Readers might also want to check out the update's release schedule across the major time zones:

America (July 1, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm

8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm

9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm

10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (July 2, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am

4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am

5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (July 2, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am

8:30 am China Standard Time (CST): 11 am

11 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am

11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm

12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

The officials have also announced the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 maintenance, which will roll out five hours before the update at 6 am (UTC+8). They will shut down the servers to prepare for the new patch and apply bug fixes. Since players will be locked out of the game for a while, HoYoverse will issue compensation.

A total of 600x Stellar Jade will be rewarded for the inconveniences caused due to the version 3.4 maintenance. Those who've reached Trailblaze Level 4 in the current patch can claim the compensation via the in-game mailing system once the update goes live.

