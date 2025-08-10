Time until Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update releases globally

By Akash Paul
Modified Aug 10, 2025 21:10 GMT
Honkai Star Rail 3.5 official artwork
Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update release countdown and more (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update, scheduled to release globally on August 13, 2025, will inject several new contents into the game. To be specific, the patch will feature two unique female Chrysos Heirs, namely Hysielns and Cerydra, who boast different playstyles. You can also expect to earn a hefty amount of Stellar Jades from exploration and events in the upcoming update.

The currency can then be used to summon the 5-star units. For those eagerly waiting for the patch, this article presents a countdown to track the HSR 3.5 update’s global release.

When does Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update release worldwide?

According to the official announcement, the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update will be released worldwide on August 13, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). The update will be preceded by five hours of maintenance, and its details will be announced soon. Their timing may differ based on players' location, as the servers will reflect the changes simultaneously during the major update.

To help them track the HSR 3.5 update’s global release, we have offered a countdown below, which displays the remaining time:

Check out the following list, which contains version 3.5’s release date and time across major regions. It is worth noting that America will receive the update on August 12, 2025.

America (August 12, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (August 13, 2025)

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (August 13, 2025)

  • India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am
  • China Standard Time (CST): 11 am
  • Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm
Honkai Star Rail 3.5 first phase banner details

The first phase of the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 banner will kick off with the update. Meaning players can summon Hysilens right after the patch goes live. Yes, Hysilens and Kafka will be obtainable during Phase 1. The list further details the characters featured on the banners:

  • 5-stars: Hysilens (Nihility, Physical) and Kafka (Nihility, Lightning).
  • 4-stars: Arlan, Asta, and Hook.
The corresponding Light Cone banner will feature the signature options of the 5-star units and other 4-star options. Here are the details:

  • 5-stars: Why Does the Ocean Sing (Hysilens signature) and Patience Is All You Need (Kafka signature).
  • 4-stars: Poised to Bloom, Indelible Promise, and Eyes of the Prey.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

Edited by Akash Paul
