Time until Hyacine releases in Honkai Star Rail

The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update, scheduled to launch on May 21, 2025, will introduce Hyacine to the playable roster in the first phase of the patch. She is a 5-star Wind character from the Remembrance Path who is proficient at healing allies during combat. So, many players would likely want to summon her in the next patch.

This article will present a countdown to help them track the time until Hyacine arrives in HSR.

When does Hyacine release in Honkai Star Rail?

Hyacine will debut in the first phase of the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update. Her arrival will coincide with the patch release on May 21, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8), and the timing will vary for players from different regions based on their time zones.

It is worth noting that American servers will receive the banner on May 20, 2025, due to time zone differences. The countdown below will help fans track the time until Hyacine's release in HSR:

Those summoning Hyacine might also want to track her banner release timing across major regions:

America (May 20, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : 8 pm

: 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : 9 pm

: 9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT) : 10 pm

: 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (May 21, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am

4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) : 5 am

: 5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (May 21, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST) : 8:30 am

: 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) : 11 am

: 11 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : 11 am

: 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 12 pm

: 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

Honkai Star Rail Hyacine banner details

Hyacine banner preview (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has announced the Hyacine banner details in the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 livestream. It seems she will be accompanied by 4-stars and a rerun character. Here are all the characters players can obtain in the first phase of the patch:

Hyacine (5-star): Wind, Remembrance Path

(5-star): Wind, Remembrance Path The Herta (5-star): Ice, Erudition Path

(5-star): Ice, Erudition Path Serval (4-star): Lightning, Erudition Path

(4-star): Lightning, Erudition Path Natasha (4-star): Physical, Abundance Path

(4-star): Physical, Abundance Path Misha (4-star): Ice, Destruction Path

Listed below are all the Light Cones featured in the corresponding banner:

Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky (5-star): Remembrance Path

(5-star): Remembrance Path Into the Unreachable Veil (5-star): Erudition Path

(5-star): Erudition Path Day One of My New Life (4-star): Preservation Path

(4-star): Preservation Path Shadowed by Night (4-star): The Hunt Path

(4-star): The Hunt Path Make the World Clamor (4-star): Erudition Path

