Time until Infinity Nikki 1.3 releases worldwide

With the upcoming version update for Infinity Nikki 1.3 drawing closer, developers have announced the schedule for the update. Infinity Nikki 1.3 will be released on February 25, 2025, across all servers. Prior to that, the game will undergo server maintenance for seven hours and thirty minutes. During this period, all servers for Infinity Nikki will be offline. After maintenance is complete and the servers have been updated to the latest version, the game will go live.

As showcased in the trailer video and teaser posts, Infinity Nikki 1.3 will have a plethora of new content, including new outfits, quests, and events. Players who log in to the game daily during this upcoming version will also receive many free goodies. Additionally, four free outfits will also be given out during version 1.3.

This article provides information regarding the worldwide release timings for the Infinity Nikki 1.3 update.

When does Infinity Nikki 1.3 release worldwide?

As announced by the developers, Infinity Nikki 1.3 will be released on February 25, 2025, at 8 PM (UTC-7). There will be a seven-and-a-half-hour maintenance for the game prior to the version update, starting at 12:30 PM (UTC -7). After the scheduled maintenance is complete, players can log in to Infinity Nikki 1.3 to experience the new content.

While Infinity Nikki 1.3 will be released all over the world at the same time, the timings will be different for different time zones. Thus, everyone can keep an eye on the countdown provided below to know when the new version will go live:

Once the timer on the countdown reaches zero, Infinity Nikki 1.3 will go live, and players across all servers can log in to the game.

Additionally, you can also check out the list below to find out when Infinity Nikki releases in your timezone:

America (February 25, 2025)

Pacific Standard Time (PST) : February 25, 2025, at 7 pm

: February 25, 2025, at 7 pm Mountain Standard Time (MST) : February 25, 2025, at 8 pm

: February 25, 2025, at 8 pm Central Standard Time (CST) : February 25, 2025, at 9 pm

: February 25, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST): February 25, 2025, at 10 pm

Europe (February 26, 2025)

Western European Time (WET): February 26, 2025, at 3 am

February 26, 2025, at 3 am Central European Time (CET) : February 26, 2025, at 4 am

: February 26, 2025, at 4 am Eastern European Time (EET): February 26, 2025, at 5 am

Asia (February 26, 2025)

Indian Standard Time (IST) : February 26, 2025, at 8:30 am

: February 26, 2025, at 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) : February 26, 2025, at 11 am

: February 26, 2025, at 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) : February 26, 2025, at 12 pm

: February 26, 2025, at 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): February 26, 2025, at 12 pm

