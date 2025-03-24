Time until Infinity Nikki 1.4 releases worldwide

With the Infinity Nikki 1.4 update set to release shortly, the official maintenance and version update schedule has been announced by Infold Games. Infinity Nikki 1.4 will be released globally on March 25, 2025, at 8 pm (UTC -7), prior to which the game will undergo maintenance for almost eight hours. All servers for the game will be offline during this downtime, and players will not be able to log in to Infinity Nikki. Once maintenance has been completed, the game will be updated to the new version, and players can continue their journey in Miraland.

Infinity Nikki 1.4 will introduce a lot of new content, including new banners, outfits, quests, events, and plenty of freebies. Players will also be able to claim four free outfits during version 1.4. That said, read on to learn the global release timings for the Infinity Nikki 1.4 update.

When does Infinity Nikki 1.4 release worldwide?

As mentioned, Infinity Nikki 1.4 will be released on March 25, 2025, at 8 pm (UTC -7). Maintenance for the same will start on March 25, 2025, at 12:50 pm (UTC-7) and will last for a total of seven hours and ten minutes. Once this scheduled maintenance is over, the game's version 1.4 will go live.

This new version will be released worldwide at the same time. However, due to differences in time zones, there might be disparities between the exact release timings for players residing in different parts of the world. Provided below is a countdown that can help you keep track of how much time is left before Infinity Nikki 1.4 goes live.

Additionally, players can also check this list of Infinity Nikki 1.4 release timings across various time zones:

America

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : March 25, 2025, at 8 PM

: March 25, 2025, at 8 PM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : March 25, 2025, at 9 PM

: March 25, 2025, at 9 PM Central Daylight Time (CDT) : March 25, 2025, at 10 PM

: March 25, 2025, at 10 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): March 25, 2025, at 11 PM

Europe

Western European Time (WET): March 26, 2025, at 3 AM

March 26, 2025, at 3 AM Central European Time (CET) : March 26, 2025, at 4 AM

: March 26, 2025, at 4 AM Eastern European Time (EET): March 26, 2025, at 5 AM

Asia

Indian Standard Time (IST) : March 26, 2025, at 8:30 AM

: March 26, 2025, at 8:30 AM China Standard Time (CST) : March 26, 2025, at 11 AM

: March 26, 2025, at 11 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST) : March 26, 2025, at 12 PM

: March 26, 2025, at 12 PM Korea Standard Time (KST): March 26, 2025, at 12 PM

