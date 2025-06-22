Time until Ju Fufu releases in Zenless Zone Zero

Ju Fufu will take center stage in Zenless Zone Zero 2.0’s second phase, which kicks off on June 25, 2025. She will be the new featured S-rank agent from the Yunkui Summit faction. Ju Fufu has also been confirmed to be a Stun specialist who wields the Fire attribute to unleash massive damage in the arena while offering various buffs to the squad.

These enhancements range from additional Momentum to a bonus CRIT DMG that further increases her pull value. For those planning to summon Ju Fufu in ZZZ 2.0, this article presents her banner release countdowns for different servers.

When does Ju Fufu come out in Zenless Zone Zero?

Expand Tweet

Trending

HoYoverse recently shared the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 banner order and schedule during a special telecast. According to official data, Ju Fufu will arrive with the second phase of the patch, which will be rolled out on June 25, 2025. The S-rank agent’s release timing will differ across Asia, Europe, and America.

Below are the countdowns for each of the regions:

Ju Fufu banner release countdown in Asia

Players in Asia will be the first to see Ju Fufu’s arrival in ZZZ 2.0. Her banner will drop on June 25, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC+8). Here’s a countdown to track the remaining time:

Ju Fufu banner release countdown in Europe

Europe will be the next to welcome Ju Fufu’s banner to the game. Proxies from this region should be able to summon her starting June 25, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC+1). They can use the countdown below to track her debut:

Ju Fufu banner release countdown in America

Servers in America will be the last to receive Ju Fufu’s banner. She is arriving on June 25, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC-5) for American players. Fans in the region can summon the agent once the timer below reaches zero.

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero Pan Yinhu build guide

Zenless Zone Zero Ju Fufu banner details

Ju Fufu and her W-Eingine (Image via HoYoverse)

Ju Fufu isn’t the only character featured in the second phase of the patch. The limited banners will also contain A-rank and rerun agents. Here are the details:

Ju Fufu (S-rank): Fire, Stun fighting style

(S-rank): Fire, Stun fighting style Caesar (S-rank): Physical, Defense fighting style

(S-rank): Physical, Defense fighting style Ben (A-rank): Fire, Defense fighting style

(A-rank): Fire, Defense fighting style Corin (A-rank): Fire, Attack fighting style

The corresponding W-Engine banners will feature the signature options of the characters:

Roaring Fur-nace (S-rank, Stun)

Tusks of Fury (S-rank, Defense)

Big Cylinder (A-rank, Defense)

Housekeeper (A-rank, Attack)

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.