Time until Ju Fufu releases in Zenless Zone Zero

Ju Fufu will take center stage in Zenless Zone Zero 2.0’s second phase, which kicks off on June 25, 2025. She will be the new featured S-rank agent from the Yunkui Summit faction. Ju Fufu has also been confirmed to be a Stun specialist who wields the Fire attribute to unleash massive damage in the arena while offering various buffs to the squad.
These enhancements range from additional Momentum to a bonus CRIT DMG that further increases her pull value. For those planning to summon Ju Fufu in ZZZ 2.0, this article presents her banner release countdowns for different servers.
When does Ju Fufu come out in Zenless Zone Zero?
HoYoverse recently shared the Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 banner order and schedule during a special telecast. According to official data, Ju Fufu will arrive with the second phase of the patch, which will be rolled out on June 25, 2025. The S-rank agent’s release timing will differ across Asia, Europe, and America.
Below are the countdowns for each of the regions:
Ju Fufu banner release countdown in Asia
Players in Asia will be the first to see Ju Fufu’s arrival in ZZZ 2.0. Her banner will drop on June 25, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC+8). Here’s a countdown to track the remaining time:
Ju Fufu banner release countdown in Europe
Europe will be the next to welcome Ju Fufu’s banner to the game. Proxies from this region should be able to summon her starting June 25, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC+1). They can use the countdown below to track her debut:
Ju Fufu banner release countdown in America
Servers in America will be the last to receive Ju Fufu’s banner. She is arriving on June 25, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC-5) for American players. Fans in the region can summon the agent once the timer below reaches zero.
Zenless Zone Zero Ju Fufu banner details
Ju Fufu isn’t the only character featured in the second phase of the patch. The limited banners will also contain A-rank and rerun agents. Here are the details:
- Ju Fufu (S-rank): Fire, Stun fighting style
- Caesar (S-rank): Physical, Defense fighting style
- Ben (A-rank): Fire, Defense fighting style
- Corin (A-rank): Fire, Attack fighting style
The corresponding W-Engine banners will feature the signature options of the characters:
- Roaring Fur-nace (S-rank, Stun)
- Tusks of Fury (S-rank, Defense)
- Big Cylinder (A-rank, Defense)
- Housekeeper (A-rank, Attack)
