Zenless Zone Zero Pan Yinhu build guide: Best W-Engine, Drive Discs, skills, and teams

Pan Yinhu is one of the most versatile A-Rank characters in Zenless Zone Zero whom players want to recruit in their teams. Although he boasts a Defense fighting style, his kit contains special debuffs and healing capabilities. The agent's combat potential grows significantly stronger once you equip him with proper W-Engine and Drive Discs.

This article further discusses everything you need to build Pan Yinhu in ZZZ.

Zenless Zone Zero Pan Yinhu build: Best W-Engine and Drive Discs

Best W-Engine for Pan Yinhu

Tremor Trigram Vessel

Tremor Trigram Vessel (Image via HoYoverse)

Zenless Zone Zero’s Pan Yinhu has access to a signature W-Engine called the Tremor Trigram Vessel. Equipping it on a character will increase their DMG by 25%, provided they cast EX Special Attack or Ultimate. If a squad member takes damage or recovers health, the wearer will gain two energy.

You will likely use Pan Yinhu’s EX Special Attack to frequently debuff targets and utilize the W-Engine’s passive effect. The extra energy will further help the agent to quickly build up his Ultimate, which heals allies.

Spring Embrace

Spring Embrace (Image via HoYoverse)

The passive from Spring Embrace reduces the wearer’s DMG received by 7.5%. When attacked, the character’s energy generation rate is increased by 10% for 12 seconds. The buff is transferred to whichever agent you switch to. It clearly caters to a quick swap playstyle, which Pan Yinhu excels at.

Best Drive Discs for Pan Yinhu

Best Drive Discs for Pan Yinhu (Image via HoYoverse)

These Drive Discs in Zenless Zone Zero provides the crucial stats and passive effects to Pan Yinhu:

4-Piece Astral Voice+ 2-Piece Swing Jazz

The 4-Piece Astral Voice increases the wearer’s ATK by 10%. When a squad member enters the field using Quick Assist, all allies gain an Astral stack up to three times. Each stack of the effect boosts the damage of the agent entering the battlefield via Quick Assist by 8%.

The 2-Piece Swing Jazz is used for some extra stats. Pan Yinhu will receive 20% Energy Regen from the Drive Disc set.

Zenless Zone Zero Pan Yinhu build: Skills and best team comps

Pan Yinhu skill priority in ZZZ

Pan Yinhu (Image via HoYoverse)

Upgrading Pan Yinhu’s core skill in Zenless Zone Zero must be a priority as it unlocks his passive and additional abilities. These skills massively increase his support potential and grant him the ability to apply debuffs. You can upgrade his other skills in the following order:

EX Special Attack> Assist> Chain Attack> Basic Attack> Dodge

Best Pan Yinhu team comps in ZZZ

Yixuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Listed below are some of the best teams for Pan Yinhu in ZZZ:

Pan Yinhu+ Yixuan+ Astra Yao

Pan Yinhu+ Yixuan+ Lucy

Pan Yinhu+ Yixuan+ Trigger

Pan Yinhu’s additional ability is triggered when you pair him with a Rupture character or other members from his faction. Yixuan fulfills both criteria and has become his staple companion. The third character in the composition could be any Support, Defense, or Stun agent who can assist the duo.

