Time until Lan Yan releases in Genshin Impact

HoYoverse has officially announced that the upcoming 4-star character, Lan Yan, will finally make her debut as one of the featured 4-star characters on the much-anticipated rerun banners of Clorinde and Arlecchino in the second phase of the Genshin Impact 5.3 update. The second half of the update is set to go live on January 21, 2025, at 6 pm, and will feature a ton of exciting events, along with the annual Lantern Rite Festival.

This article will go over the details of Lan Yan's release date in Genshin Impact across all three servers and provide a countdown indicating the time left until she is released as a playable character.

Also read: Genshin Impact Lan Yan kit leaks: Skill, Burst, constellations and playstyle explained

Lan Yan release date and time in Genshin Impact 5.3

Expand Tweet

Trending

As mentioned above, Lan Yan will be one of the featured 4-star characters on the rerun banners of Clorinde and Arlecchino. Alongside Lan Yan, the other two 4-star characters to feature on the rerun banners will be Chevreuse (Pyro, Polearm user) and Rosaria (Cryo, Polearm user).

The banners are scheduled to drop on January 21, 2025, at 6 pm (server time), and will go on till February 11, 2025, at 3:59 am (server time). That being said, the exact release timings may differ for players across the three servers based on their respective timezones:

Asia: UTC+8

UTC+8 Europe: UTC+1

UTC+1 America: UTC-5

Below you can find a countdown for each server, indicating the time left until Lan Yan is released in Genshin Impact.

Asia

Lan Yan will arrive on the Asia servers on January 21, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC+8).

Also read: Genshin Impact Mizuki leaks: Gameplay, idle animation, and combat abilities

Europe

The second phase banners for Genshin Impact 5.3 update will arrive on January 21, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC+1) for the European servers.

Also read: How to play Mavuika in Genshin Impact: Rotations, playstyle, and ideal stats

America

The Clorinde and Arlecchino rerun banners featuring Lan Yan as one of the 4-star characters will arrive on the American servers on January 21, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC-5).

Check out more articles on Genshin Impact below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.