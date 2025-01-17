Time until Lan Yan releases in Genshin Impact

By Aaryan Aditya
Modified Jan 17, 2025 16:19 GMT
Lan Yan release date and time in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)
HoYoverse has officially announced that the upcoming 4-star character, Lan Yan, will finally make her debut as one of the featured 4-star characters on the much-anticipated rerun banners of Clorinde and Arlecchino in the second phase of the Genshin Impact 5.3 update. The second half of the update is set to go live on January 21, 2025, at 6 pm, and will feature a ton of exciting events, along with the annual Lantern Rite Festival.

This article will go over the details of Lan Yan's release date in Genshin Impact across all three servers and provide a countdown indicating the time left until she is released as a playable character.

Lan Yan release date and time in Genshin Impact 5.3

As mentioned above, Lan Yan will be one of the featured 4-star characters on the rerun banners of Clorinde and Arlecchino. Alongside Lan Yan, the other two 4-star characters to feature on the rerun banners will be Chevreuse (Pyro, Polearm user) and Rosaria (Cryo, Polearm user).

The banners are scheduled to drop on January 21, 2025, at 6 pm (server time), and will go on till February 11, 2025, at 3:59 am (server time). That being said, the exact release timings may differ for players across the three servers based on their respective timezones:

  • Asia: UTC+8
  • Europe: UTC+1
  • America: UTC-5

Below you can find a countdown for each server, indicating the time left until Lan Yan is released in Genshin Impact.

Asia

Lan Yan will arrive on the Asia servers on January 21, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC+8).

Europe

The second phase banners for Genshin Impact 5.3 update will arrive on January 21, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC+1) for the European servers.

America

The Clorinde and Arlecchino rerun banners featuring Lan Yan as one of the 4-star characters will arrive on the American servers on January 21, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC-5).

Edited by Niladri Roy
