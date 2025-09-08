Time until Lauma releases in Genshin Impact

By Eswar Keshav
Published Sep 08, 2025 06:39 GMT
Time until Lauma releases in Genshin Impact
Here's how much time is left for the release of Lauma's banner in Genshin Impact Luna I version (Image via HoYoverse)

Lauma is a new 5-star Dendro character who will be released during the Luna I update of Genshin Impact. She is a character from the Frostmoon Scions faction in Nod-Krai, who are devoted to worshipping the Goddess of the Frost Moon. HoYoverse has confirmed that she will be released during the Phase 1 banners of the Luna I version.

During the Phase 1 banners, Lauma's signature weapon will be featured alongside Nahida's signature weapon, on the Weapon banner, Epitome Invocation. Since Lauma releases during Phase 1, players can pull for her as soon as the Luna I version drops. Her banner will go live on September 10, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. (UTC+8).

This article lists the detailed release schedule for the release of Lauma's banner in Genshin Impact Luna I version.

Also read: Genshin Impact Lauma release date, time, and countdown

also-read-trending Trending

Genshin Impact Lauma banner release date and time

As mentioned, Lauma's banner is scheduled to release during Phase 1 of the Luna I update. Her banner will go live on September 10, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. (UTC+8) and players can wish for Lauma as soon as the maintenance for the Luna I version is completed.

Here's a countdown to keep track of the time left until the release of Lauma's banner in the upcoming Luna I version:

Also read: Genshin Impact Luna I is a huge update for Bloom reactions

Lauma is a Dendro character whose kit is focused on the new Lunar-Bloom Elemental Reaction. She reduces the Dendro and Hydro resistance of enemies, which would be helpful to increase the damage of other Hydro and Dendro party members.

Furthermore, Lauma also buffs the Lunar-Bloom, Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon Reaction damage based on her Elemental Mastery stat. Players looking forward to getting a strong Dendro unit can try to pull for Lauma during her banner in the Luna I version.

HoYoverse has also announced the official details regarding the characters and weapons that will be featured during the Phase 1 Character and Weapon banners, and further information regarding the 4-star items on these banners is given below:

Characters

  • Barbara (4-star Hydro Catalyst)
  • Kuki Shinobu (4-star Electro Sword)
  • Kaveh (4-star Dendro Claymore)

Weapons

  • The Stringless (4-star Bow)
  • The Flute (4-star Sword)
  • Sacrificial Fragments (4-star Catalyst)
  • Dragon's Bane (4-star Polearm)
  • Sacrificial Greatsword (4-star Claymore)
Every character banner in the game lasts for 21 days, so players who want to pull for Lauma should try to do so before September 30, 2025. After the Phase 1 banners conclude, Phase 2 banners will begin, featuring two 5-star characters, Flins, Yelan, and a new 4-star unit, Aino.

Also read: Genshin Impact Luna I banners: First and second phase

bell-icon Manage notifications