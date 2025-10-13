Time until Lucia releases in Zenless Zone Zero

Lucia is heading to the first phase of the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update, which kicks off on October 15, 2025. The S-Rank agent Spook Shack faction boasts a support fighting style that fans find compelling. Therefore, many will want to summon Lucia from the upcoming banner.
They will have a high chance of getting Manato, the A-Rank character making his debut in version 2.3. This article will further help players track the time until Lucia releases in ZZZ, with a countdown and regional timings.
When does Lucia come out in Zenless Zone Zero?
Zenless Zone Zero’s Lucia will be an excellent addition to most hypercarry teams, given her ability to seamlessly buff ally’s damage. You can summon her during the first phase of version 2.3. Based on the official schedule, her banner will drop with the update on October 15, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8).
The patch release timing will vary based on your location. Moreover, servers in America will see the update on October 14, 2025, due to the time zone differences.
In that case, refer to the following countdown to track Lucia’s arrival in ZZZ:
The list below contains her banner release time across major regions:
America (October 14, 2025)
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm
Europe (October 15, 2025)
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am
Asia (October 15, 2025)
- India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am
- China Standard Time (CST): 11 am
- Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm
Zenless Zone Zero Lucia banner agents and W-Engines
As specified, Lucia’s banner in Zenless Zone Zero will feature the new A-Rank agent, Komano Manato. There’s also Vivian’s rerun to look out for during the first phase of the patch. You can track the returning banner using the above countdown.
The list below further details all the agents obtainable during Phase 1:
- Lucia (S-Rank): Ether, Support fighting style
- Vivian (S-Rank): Ether, Anomaly fighting style
- Kamano Manato (A-Rank): Fire, Rupture fighting style
- Piper (A-Rank): Physical, Anomaly fighting style
The corresponding W-Engine banner will feature the signature options of the specified characters:
- Dreamlit Hearth (S-Rank, Support)
- Flight of Fancy (S-Rank, Anomaly)
- Grill O’Wisp (A-Rank, Rupture)
- Roaring Ride (A-Rank, Anomaly)
