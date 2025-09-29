Zenless Zone Zero’s Lucia is an S-Rank agent who will officially debut in the first phase of version 2.3. As such, her banner will be available globally with the update on October 15, 2025. Players will be compelled to summon her given that she is a Support specialist from the Ether element, with offensive and defensive capabilities.She can boost ally's health, apply Sheer Force status, and nuke targets during battle. If you are planning to get Lucia in ZZZ, this article is for you. It details her banner release schedule for different regions.Zenless Zone Zero Lucia release date, time, and countdownAs specified, Lucia will be available in the first phase of the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update, which launches globally on October 15, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). Servers in America will receive her banner on October 14, 2025, due to the time zone differences. As such, players from different locations will find it challenging to track her banner arrival.To help them, we have discussed Lucia’s release date and time in ZZZ across major regions in the following list.America (October 14, 2025)Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pmMountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pmCentral Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pmEastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pmEurope (October 15, 2025)Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 amCentral European Summer Time (CEST): 5 amEastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 amAsia (October 15, 2025)India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 amChina Standard Time (CST): 11 amPhilippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 amJapanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pmKorea Standard Time (KST): 12 pmThe countdown below further displays the time until Lucia releases in ZZZ:Zenless Zone Zero Lucia banner characters and W-EnginesThe Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 banner will also feature Vivian’s rerun during the first phase. Additionally, Kamano Manato will debut as a playable A-Rank unit via Lucia's banner. You can use the above countdown to also track their arrival. The list below further details all the agents you can obtain during Phase 1:Lucia (S-Rank): Ether, Support fighting styleVivian (S-Rank): Ether, Anomaly fighting styleKamano Manato (A-Rank): Fire, Rupture fighting stylePiper (A-Rank): Physical, Anomaly fighting styleAs usual, the corresponding W-Engine banner will feature the signature options of the specified characters:Dreamlit Hearth (S-Rank, Support fighting style)Flight of Fancy (S-Rank, Anomaly fighting style)Grill O’Wisp (A-Rank, Rupture fighting style)Roaring Ride (A-Rank, Anomaly fighting style)Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.