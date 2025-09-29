Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 release date and countdown

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 patch is nearing its global release, and its contents were officially teased in the latest livestream. The update launching on October 15, 2025, will introduce three new characters, events, and a story quest. Additionally, players will see a new game mode, agent skins, and optimizations.This article details the ZZZ 2.3 release window and explores its offerings.Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 release date, time, and countdownZenless Zone Zero 2.3 is scheduled to launch on October 15, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). The update will roll out across all the servers. Hence, the timing will vary depending on the region. Those logging in from America will see the update on October 14, 2025.The time zone difference can create confusion for players who are trying to track the global launch. To help them, we have listed below the ZZZ 2.3 release schedule for major regions:America (October 14, 2025)Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pmMountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pmCentral Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pmEastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pmEurope (October 15, 2025)Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 amCentral European Summer Time (CEST): 5 amEastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 amAsia (October 15, 2025)India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 amChina Standard Time (CST): 11 amPhilippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 amJapanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pmKorea Standard Time (KST): 12 pmThe countdown below will further help readers track the time until ZZZ 2.3 launches worldwide:What’s new in Zenless Zone Zero 2.3?The Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream has officially unveiled the fresh contents from the upcoming patch. Here are the details:Lucia (S-Rank), Yidhari (S-Rank), and Kamano Manato (A-Rank) are the new playable characters.Dreamlit Hearth, Kraken’s Cradle, and Grill O’Wisp are the signature Light Cones of the new agents. They will be featured on the corresponding banner.Memories of Dreams Bygone story quest will further the narrative of Waifei Peninsula. Complete the mission to receive the new Kamano Manato’s costume.Lucia’s TV schedule will also become available during version 2.3.The patch will introduce several events including the When Dreams Remain Unfinished. It features a turn-based battle with Ethereal monsters.Threshold Simulation Branching Echoes is the upcoming game mode.Surprises Are on the Way and Starting Gifts will reward free Polychrome.You can get the new Vivian’s outfit via Signal Search Thank-You Gift.Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.