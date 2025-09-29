Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 release date and countdown

By Akash Paul
Modified Sep 29, 2025 20:11 GMT
Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 key artwork
Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 release details (Image via HoYoverse)

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 patch is nearing its global release, and its contents were officially teased in the latest livestream. The update launching on October 15, 2025, will introduce three new characters, events, and a story quest. Additionally, players will see a new game mode, agent skins, and optimizations.

Ad

This article details the ZZZ 2.3 release window and explores its offerings.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 release date, time, and countdown

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 is scheduled to launch on October 15, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). The update will roll out across all the servers. Hence, the timing will vary depending on the region. Those logging in from America will see the update on October 14, 2025.

The time zone difference can create confusion for players who are trying to track the global launch. To help them, we have listed below the ZZZ 2.3 release schedule for major regions:

Ad

America (October 14, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (October 15, 2025)

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (October 15, 2025)

  • India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am
  • China Standard Time (CST): 11 am
  • Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

The countdown below will further help readers track the time until ZZZ 2.3 launches worldwide:

Ad
Ad

What’s new in Zenless Zone Zero 2.3?

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream has officially unveiled the fresh contents from the upcoming patch. Here are the details:

  • Lucia (S-Rank), Yidhari (S-Rank), and Kamano Manato (A-Rank) are the new playable characters.
  • Dreamlit Hearth, Kraken’s Cradle, and Grill O’Wisp are the signature Light Cones of the new agents. They will be featured on the corresponding banner.
  • Memories of Dreams Bygone story quest will further the narrative of Waifei Peninsula. Complete the mission to receive the new Kamano Manato’s costume.
  • Lucia’s TV schedule will also become available during version 2.3.
  • The patch will introduce several events including the When Dreams Remain Unfinished. It features a turn-based battle with Ethereal monsters.
  • Threshold Simulation Branching Echoes is the upcoming game mode.
  • Surprises Are on the Way and Starting Gifts will reward free Polychrome.
  • You can get the new Vivian’s outfit via Signal Search Thank-You Gift.
Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Akash Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications