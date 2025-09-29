Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream summary: Release date, banners, events, and everything new

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream officially concluded on September 29, 2025, and it teased the new content from the next patch. Viewers got a glimpse at the upcoming banners, events, and story quest, alongside the new characters. The telecast host also shared a redemption code containing free in-game resources, including 300 Polychrome and Dennies.HoYoverse also confirmed that the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update will be released globally on October 15, 2025. Here’s everything announced for the patch.Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream overviewNew characters and bannersUpcoming ZZZ characters (Image via HoYoverse)Lucia, Kamano Manato, and Yidhari were initially teased via the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 drip marketing. The latest livestream event further confirmed their banner orders. Lucia and Kamano Manato will be featured in the first phase, with the latter being an A-Rank agent.Yidhari will join the playable roster in the second half of the patch. Here are the complete banner details:Phase 1S-Rank: Lucia and VivianA-Rank: Kamano Manato and PiperPhase 2S-Rank: Yidhari and Ju FufuA-Rank: Pan Yinhu and PulchraNew W-EngineThe list below contains the new W-Engines featured on the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 banners. They serve as the signature options for the new agents.Dreamlit Hearth (S-Rank, Support)Kraken’s Cradle (S-Rank, Rupture)Grill O’Wisp (A-Rank, Rupture)Story questComplete the upcoming story quest to get a free skin (Image via HoYoverse)Memories of Dreams Bygone is the main quest of ZZZ 2.3 that will further the narrative of Waifei Peninsula. The Proxy siblings, along with the Spook Shack faction, will explore the relevance of different urban legends in the upcoming story.The adventure will lead them to missing miners and Porcelumex workers. Complete the story to claim Manato’s skin for free.Proxies will also learn more about Lucia via her TV Schedule titled “The Inverted Night Lantern.”Fresh events, game mode, and rewardsComplete the upcoming event to earn rewards (Image via HoYoverse)You would want to complete the new version 2.3 events to earn some Polychromes in Zenless Zone Zero:When Dreams Remain Unfinished- Features a turn-based battle with Ethereal monstersChronicle of Counseling- Combat camera eventSNAP! Shining Strike- Analyze candidates and offer sensible suggestions to earn rewardsTimesworn Hills Explorer’s Guide- A Hollow Zero challenge141 Eco Art Exhibition- Material exchange event like 141 Exclusive BazaarVersion 2.3 will also see a new game mode called the Threshold Simulation Branching Echoes, where Proxies will tackle different combat nodes. You must deploy different teams to defeat challenge targets across multiple stages.You can also earn free rewards in the new patch via the following events:Surprises Are on the Way: 480x PolychromeStarting Gifts: 600x PolychromeAll-New Program: 10x Encrypted Master Tape“En-Nah” Into Your Lap: 10x BooponSignal Search Thank-You Gift: Vivian’s outfitQuality-of-life and other system optimizationsThe officials announced the following QoL updates in the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream:An interface for Drive Disc filtering and sub-stat recommendations will be added to the game.Ether Battery optimization will automatically select the required amount.The Special Training Plan interface will receive optimization to better accommodate the icons and progress display.The Red Dot notifications will be cleared in bulk after switching or leaving the screen.Compendium will feature a Jump button for the Agent Invitation event. Additionally, the time system will automatically advance once when Proxies log in for the first time each day.Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream redemption codeVersion 2.3 livestream code (Image via HoYoverse)HoYoverse shared the following redemption code during the version 2.3 livestream:LUCIA1015: 300 x Polychromes, 2 x Senior Investigator Logs, 3 x W-Engine Energy Modules, 30,000 x DenniesThe code expires on October 1, 2025, at 11:59 pm (UTC+8). Redeem it quickly to avoid missing out on the free resources.Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.