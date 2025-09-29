  • home icon
  Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream summary: Release date, banners, events, and everything new

Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream summary: Release date, banners, events, and everything new

By Akash Paul
Modified Sep 29, 2025 15:49 GMT
Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 key artwork
Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream summary (Image via HoYoverse)

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream officially concluded on September 29, 2025, and it teased the new content from the next patch. Viewers got a glimpse at the upcoming banners, events, and story quest, alongside the new characters. The telecast host also shared a redemption code containing free in-game resources, including 300 Polychrome and Dennies.

HoYoverse also confirmed that the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update will be released globally on October 15, 2025. Here’s everything announced for the patch.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream overview

New characters and banners

Upcoming ZZZ characters (Image via HoYoverse)
Upcoming ZZZ characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Lucia, Kamano Manato, and Yidhari were initially teased via the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 drip marketing. The latest livestream event further confirmed their banner orders. Lucia and Kamano Manato will be featured in the first phase, with the latter being an A-Rank agent.

Yidhari will join the playable roster in the second half of the patch. Here are the complete banner details:

Phase 1

  • S-Rank: Lucia and Vivian
  • A-Rank: Kamano Manato and Piper

Phase 2

  • S-Rank: Yidhari and Ju Fufu
  • A-Rank: Pan Yinhu and Pulchra

New W-Engine

The list below contains the new W-Engines featured on the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 banners. They serve as the signature options for the new agents.

  • Dreamlit Hearth (S-Rank, Support)
  • Kraken’s Cradle (S-Rank, Rupture)
  • Grill O’Wisp (A-Rank, Rupture)
Story quest

Complete the upcoming story quest to get a free skin (Image via HoYoverse)
Complete the upcoming story quest to get a free skin (Image via HoYoverse)

Memories of Dreams Bygone is the main quest of ZZZ 2.3 that will further the narrative of Waifei Peninsula. The Proxy siblings, along with the Spook Shack faction, will explore the relevance of different urban legends in the upcoming story.

The adventure will lead them to missing miners and Porcelumex workers. Complete the story to claim Manato’s skin for free.

Proxies will also learn more about Lucia via her TV Schedule titled “The Inverted Night Lantern.”

Fresh events, game mode, and rewards

Complete the upcoming event to earn rewards (Image via HoYoverse)
Complete the upcoming event to earn rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

You would want to complete the new version 2.3 events to earn some Polychromes in Zenless Zone Zero:

  • When Dreams Remain Unfinished- Features a turn-based battle with Ethereal monsters
  • Chronicle of Counseling- Combat camera event
  • SNAP! Shining Strike- Analyze candidates and offer sensible suggestions to earn rewards
  • Timesworn Hills Explorer’s Guide- A Hollow Zero challenge
  • 141 Eco Art Exhibition- Material exchange event like 141 Exclusive Bazaar

Version 2.3 will also see a new game mode called the Threshold Simulation Branching Echoes, where Proxies will tackle different combat nodes. You must deploy different teams to defeat challenge targets across multiple stages.

You can also earn free rewards in the new patch via the following events:

  • Surprises Are on the Way: 480x Polychrome
  • Starting Gifts: 600x Polychrome
  • All-New Program: 10x Encrypted Master Tape
  • “En-Nah” Into Your Lap: 10x Boopon
  • Signal Search Thank-You Gift: Vivian’s outfit

Quality-of-life and other system optimizations

The officials announced the following QoL updates in the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream:

  • An interface for Drive Disc filtering and sub-stat recommendations will be added to the game.
  • Ether Battery optimization will automatically select the required amount.
  • The Special Training Plan interface will receive optimization to better accommodate the icons and progress display.
  • The Red Dot notifications will be cleared in bulk after switching or leaving the screen.
  • Compendium will feature a Jump button for the Agent Invitation event. Additionally, the time system will automatically advance once when Proxies log in for the first time each day.
Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 livestream redemption code

Version 2.3 livestream code (Image via HoYoverse)
Version 2.3 livestream code (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse shared the following redemption code during the version 2.3 livestream:

  • LUCIA1015: 300 x Polychromes, 2 x Senior Investigator Logs, 3 x W-Engine Energy Modules, 30,000 x Dennies

The code expires on October 1, 2025, at 11:59 pm (UTC+8). Redeem it quickly to avoid missing out on the free resources.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

