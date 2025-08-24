Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 drip marketing reveals Yidhari

By Akash Paul
Published Aug 24, 2025 05:19 GMT
Yidhari via Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 drip marketing campaign
Zone Zero 2.3 drip marketing reveals Yidhari (Image via HoYoverse)

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 drip marketing was conducted recently, and it revealed a total of three characters from the upcoming update. Yidhari, Lucia, and Komano Manato from the Spook Shack will accompany their fellow companions, Alice and Yuzuha, as playable agents. Among them, players will be particularly intrigued about Yidhari given that she is a Rupture specialist, which is quite rare.

Ad

The officials have further revealed that she will join the Ice roster. However, her rarity remains unknown, although she is expected to be an S-Rank agent. This article further discusses Yidhari’s drip marketing reveal in ZZZ.

Yidhari announced for Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The community has been following the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 drip marketing campaign to find which character will arrive in the future update. In the latest post, HoYoverse has revealed Yidhari, a member of the Spook Shack faction, who is keen on sharing horror stories.

Unlike her companions Manato, Yuzuha, and Alice, Yidhari hasn’t appeared in the Waifei Peninsula story. Hence, Proxies will naturally be compelled by her background. Thankfully, the drip marketing reveal has provided some details in that regard via dialogues from other NPCs.

Ad

Here’s what Lucia, the other upcoming agent from version 2.3, said about Yidhari:

“Don’t let her slow talking fool you. When she’s typing, she’s lightning fast! She can keep three different conversations in the same group chat going at full steam all at once!”

Kamano Manato shared a different experience with Yidhari, and here’s how it went:

Ad
“While sharing spooky stories late one night, she suddenly said ‘I saw your childhood self in the Hollow.’ No joke, that was the first time a ghost story made me break out in cold sweat.”

The list below compiles some of the key details about Yidhari:

  • Class: Rupture
  • Element: Ice
  • Release version: Zenless Zone Zero 2.3
  • Faction: Spook Shack

Also read: ZZZ drip markets Komano Manato

Ad

When can you expect Yidhari to become playable in Zenless Zone Zero?

As specified, Yidhari is confirmed to debut in version 2.3 of ZZZ. The drip marketing campaign conducted for the same patch also teased other Spook Shack faction members. Based on the order Yidhari was revealed in, she will likely appear in the second phase.

We have yet to know the exact dates. However, the 2.3 update is expected to roll out around October 15, 2025, with the conclusion of the Orphie and Magus banner from version 2.2.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications