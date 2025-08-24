Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 drip marketing reveals Yidhari

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 drip marketing was conducted recently, and it revealed a total of three characters from the upcoming update. Yidhari, Lucia, and Komano Manato from the Spook Shack will accompany their fellow companions, Alice and Yuzuha, as playable agents. Among them, players will be particularly intrigued about Yidhari given that she is a Rupture specialist, which is quite rare.The officials have further revealed that she will join the Ice roster. However, her rarity remains unknown, although she is expected to be an S-Rank agent. This article further discusses Yidhari’s drip marketing reveal in ZZZ.Yidhari announced for Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 updateThe community has been following the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 drip marketing campaign to find which character will arrive in the future update. In the latest post, HoYoverse has revealed Yidhari, a member of the Spook Shack faction, who is keen on sharing horror stories.Unlike her companions Manato, Yuzuha, and Alice, Yidhari hasn’t appeared in the Waifei Peninsula story. Hence, Proxies will naturally be compelled by her background. Thankfully, the drip marketing reveal has provided some details in that regard via dialogues from other NPCs.Here’s what Lucia, the other upcoming agent from version 2.3, said about Yidhari:“Don’t let her slow talking fool you. When she’s typing, she’s lightning fast! She can keep three different conversations in the same group chat going at full steam all at once!”Kamano Manato shared a different experience with Yidhari, and here’s how it went:“While sharing spooky stories late one night, she suddenly said ‘I saw your childhood self in the Hollow.’ No joke, that was the first time a ghost story made me break out in cold sweat.”The list below compiles some of the key details about Yidhari:Class: RuptureElement: IceRelease version: Zenless Zone Zero 2.3Faction: Spook ShackAlso read: ZZZ drip markets Komano ManatoWhen can you expect Yidhari to become playable in Zenless Zone Zero?As specified, Yidhari is confirmed to debut in version 2.3 of ZZZ. The drip marketing campaign conducted for the same patch also teased other Spook Shack faction members. Based on the order Yidhari was revealed in, she will likely appear in the second phase.We have yet to know the exact dates. However, the 2.3 update is expected to roll out around October 15, 2025, with the conclusion of the Orphie and Magus banner from version 2.2.Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.