Time until Lupa releases in Wuthering Waves

Lupa is one of the first Septimont characters Rovers encounter early in the Wuthering Waves' version 2.4 main quest. She creates a unique bond with the protagonist during the story, so many are awaiting her debut as a playable character. Kuro Games has confirmed that Lupa's banner will arrive in the second phase of the patch on July 3, 2025.

Ad

She could shake up the meta with her sub-DPS playstyle, which involves team-wide buffs and AoE damage. While many players will want to summon Lupa in WuWa, tracking her banner can be tricky given its different release timing for all servers. To help them, this article presents countdowns showing the time until her official release in version 2.4.

When does Lupa come out in Wuthering Waves?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As specified, the second phase of the Wuthering Waves 2.4 update will bring Lupa to the playable roster. Her banner will be available from July 3 to July 23, 2025, based on the official calendar. Players can find the timing across different servers along with the countdowns in the following section:

Lupa release countdown for Asia/SEA servers

Players in Asia and SEA servers will be the first to see Lupa’s debut in WuWa 2.4. Her banner will be available on July 3, 2025, at 10 am (UTC+8). The countdown below can be used to track the remaining time:

Ad

Ad

Lupa release countdown for the Europe server

When it comes to second-phase characters, WuWa maintains a specific server time. Hence, Europe always receives the banner after Asia, and the same will happen in the case of Lupa. Fans should be able to summon her starting July 3, 2025, at 10 am (UTC+1).

The following timer can be further used to track Lupa's debut in Europe:

Ad

Lupa release countdown for the America server

Servers in America will be the last to see Lupa’s banner release in patch 2.4. She will arrive exactly on July 3, 2025, at 10 am (UTC-5). Players can check the countdown below to find out the remaining time:

Ad

Wuthering Waves Lupa banner details

The second phase of Wuthering Waves 2.4 banner will feature Lupa, along with a few 4-star Resonators. Here are all the characters you can summon in Phase 2:

Lupa (5-star)- Fusion, Broadblade

(5-star)- Fusion, Broadblade Chixia (4-star)- Fusion, Pistol

(4-star)- Fusion, Pistol Sanhua (4-star)- Glacio, Sword

(4-star)- Glacio, Sword Taoqi (4-star)- Havoc, Broadblade

Naturally, Lupa's signature weapon, the Wildfire Mark, will be featured in the second phase of patch 2.4. Players can obtain this 5-star Broadblade by spending some Forging Tide at the corresponding banner.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.