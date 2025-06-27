Time until Lupa releases in Wuthering Waves

Lupa is one of the first Septimont characters Rovers encounter early in the Wuthering Waves' version 2.4 main quest. She creates a unique bond with the protagonist during the story, so many are awaiting her debut as a playable character. Kuro Games has confirmed that Lupa's banner will arrive in the second phase of the patch on July 3, 2025.
She could shake up the meta with her sub-DPS playstyle, which involves team-wide buffs and AoE damage. While many players will want to summon Lupa in WuWa, tracking her banner can be tricky given its different release timing for all servers. To help them, this article presents countdowns showing the time until her official release in version 2.4.
When does Lupa come out in Wuthering Waves?
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
As specified, the second phase of the Wuthering Waves 2.4 update will bring Lupa to the playable roster. Her banner will be available from July 3 to July 23, 2025, based on the official calendar. Players can find the timing across different servers along with the countdowns in the following section:
Lupa release countdown for Asia/SEA servers
Players in Asia and SEA servers will be the first to see Lupa’s debut in WuWa 2.4. Her banner will be available on July 3, 2025, at 10 am (UTC+8). The countdown below can be used to track the remaining time:
Lupa release countdown for the Europe server
When it comes to second-phase characters, WuWa maintains a specific server time. Hence, Europe always receives the banner after Asia, and the same will happen in the case of Lupa. Fans should be able to summon her starting July 3, 2025, at 10 am (UTC+1).
The following timer can be further used to track Lupa's debut in Europe:
Lupa release countdown for the America server
Servers in America will be the last to see Lupa’s banner release in patch 2.4. She will arrive exactly on July 3, 2025, at 10 am (UTC-5). Players can check the countdown below to find out the remaining time:
Wuthering Waves Lupa banner details
The second phase of Wuthering Waves 2.4 banner will feature Lupa, along with a few 4-star Resonators. Here are all the characters you can summon in Phase 2:
- Lupa (5-star)- Fusion, Broadblade
- Chixia (4-star)- Fusion, Pistol
- Sanhua (4-star)- Glacio, Sword
- Taoqi (4-star)- Havoc, Broadblade
Naturally, Lupa's signature weapon, the Wildfire Mark, will be featured in the second phase of patch 2.4. Players can obtain this 5-star Broadblade by spending some Forging Tide at the corresponding banner.
Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.