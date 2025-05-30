Wuthering Waves 2.4 banners schedule

The Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream concluded on May 30, 2025, unveiling the contents of the upcoming patch. The banner reveal was among the highlights of the telecast, as it introduced two sought-after 5-star Resonators to the playable roster. Cartethyia and Lupa will arrive in version 2.4, along with some 4-star units.

Fans should already be aware of the weapon type and element of the new Resonators, as they were indicated in the latest drip marketing campaign. This article will further discuss their banner schedule from WuWa 2.4.

All Wuthering Waves 2.4 banners

Phase 1- Cartethyia

Cartethyia's banner preview (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream has confirmed that Cartethyia will be featured in the first phase of the patch. Therefore, her banner will be released with the update on June 12, 2025. Kuro Games previously teased Cartethyia via the drip marketing campaign, which further indicated her element and weapon.

She will join as a DPS in the Aero roster, wielding a sword, and her kit employs the erosion effect. Those willing to summon her in the upcoming patch must also know about the 4-stars on the banner. Here are all the Resonators obtainable in the first phase of the update:

Cartethyia (5-star)- Aero, Sword

(5-star)- Aero, Sword Aalto (4-star)- Aero, Pistol

(4-star)- Aero, Pistol Baizhi (4-star)- Glacio, Rectifier

(4-star)- Glacio, Rectifier Youhu (4-star)- Glacio, Gauntlet

Like every update, the corresponding weapon banner will feature the signature option of a 5-star Resonator. In this case, Cartethyia’s sword, called the Defier's Thorn, will be obtainable.

Phase 2- Lupa

Lupa banner preview (Image via Kuro Games)

Phase 2 marks the debut of Lupa in Wuthering Waves. She is also a 5-star Resonator that was teased via the drip marketing campaign. Kuro Games hasn’t specified her release date during the livestream. However, players will find it out eventually once the update goes live.

Lupa belongs to the upcoming region called Septimont. She is a fierce fighter from the Fusion element who also wields a broadblade in combat. The list below further details the characters available in her banner:

Lupa (5-star)- Fusion, Broadblade

(5-star)- Fusion, Broadblade Chixia (4-star)- Fusion, Pistol

(4-star)- Fusion, Pistol Sanhua (4-star)- Glacio, Sword

(4-star)- Glacio, Sword Taoqi (4-star)- Havoc, Broadblade

The weapon banner in the second phase will feature Lupa’s signature option, Wildfire Mark. Players can obtain this 5-star Broadblade by spending Forging Tides.

