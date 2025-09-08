Time until Nahida rerun in Genshin Impact Luna I

By Manish Kumar Choudhary
Modified Sep 08, 2025 14:07 GMT
Time until Nahida rerun in Genshin Impact Luna I
Time until Nahida rerun (Image via HoYoverse)

Dendro reactions, specifically Bloom, are set to get a resurgence in Genshin Impact with the Luna I update. With the introduction of Lauma in the first phase of the Luna I update, Bloom reactions are getting a serious power amp thanks to the Lunar-Charged power available to Nod-Krai characters.

As the Dendro element is coming back to the meta in Genshin Impact, HoYoverse has the perfect time to rerun the Dendro Archon, Nahida. Along with Lauma, Nahida will also be available in the first phase of the Genshin Impact Luna I update. Even though it has almost been three years since Nahida's release, she is still one of the strongest characters in Genshin Impact and worth pulling.

In this article, we have included a countdown to the Nahida rerun banner in Genshin Impact Luna I.

Genshin Impact Nahida banner countdown in Luna I update

Nahida is in first half (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact Luna I update is set to go live on September 10, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC+8). As Nahida is in the first half of the Luna I update, her banner will be available as soon as the servers are online. Players will be able to wish for Nahida on September 10, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC+8).

As the banner is in the first half, all players will get the Nahida banner at the same time, unlike second-half banners which come at different timings for Asia, Europe, and America servers. Here is a countdown showing the time until Nahida’s banner releases in Genshin Impact Luna I:

Nahida arguably has the best Dendro application, thanks to her elemental skill applying 2 units of Dendro every time an enemy is hit. This level of Dendro application makes her the preferred choice for most Dendro-reaction-focused teams in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Characters and weapons running alongside Nahida

While pulling for Nahida in the Genshin Impact Luna I update, players will be able to get the following 4-star characters:

  • Barbara (4-star Hydro Catalyst)
  • Kuki Shinobu (4-star Electro Sword)
  • Kaveh (4-star Dendro Claymore)

As for the weapon banner, Nahida's signature weapon, A Thousand Floating Dreams, and Lauma's signature weapon, Nightweaver's Looking Glass, will both be available in the first half of the Genshin Impact Luna I update. The weapon banner is a great deal for players wanting to pull either Nahida or Lauma, as both catalysts have strong stats and passives for their respective characters.

As for the 4-star weapons, players will be able to get the following in the first phase of the Genshin Impact Luna I update:

  • The Stringless (4-star Bow)
  • The Flute (4-star Sword)
  • Sacrificial Fragments (4-star Catalyst)
  • Dragon's Bane (4-star Polearm)
  • Sacrificial Greatsword (4-star Claymore)

The first-phase banners, Lauma and Nahida, will last for three weeks (21 days). In the second phase of the Luna I update, players will be able to wish for the new character Flins and Yelan.

Check out Nahida build-related guides:

Edited by Manish Kumar Choudhary
