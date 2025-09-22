Time until Orphie and Magus releases in Zenless Zone Zero

The second phase of Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 will kick off on September 24, 2025, and it will introduce Orphie and Magus to the playable roster. They are a single entity, with Orphie being the actual S-Rank agent who hails from the Obol Squad faction. She is confirmed to be an Attack specialist from the Fire element.

This article tracks the release window of Orphie and Magus in ZZZ, with countdowns for each server.

When does Orphie and Magus come out in Zenless Zone Zero

Orphie Magnusson & Magus "For pests like you... I've got more than just curse words, I've got bullets too! Wanna see for yourself?!" "Keep it together, Captain Magus! Or... or I'll make you wear a pink gun holster tomorrow!" "Ahem."

As specified, the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 banner will feature Orphie and Magus in the second phase. Her banner will be available from September 24 to October 14, 2025.

The Phase 2 character release timing varies across all the servers. To avoid confusion, we have attached multiple countdowns below to help readers track the upcoming agent’s banner launch in ZZZ:

Orphie and Magus banner release countdown in Asia

Servers in Asia will be the first to receive the Orphie and Magus banner in ZZZ. As such, players can start their summons on September 24, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC+8). The countdown below further displays the time until Orphie makes her debut as a playable character:

Orphie and Magus banner release countdown in Europe

Proxies on European servers will be next to see the Orphie and Magus banner in the game. Her banner will become available exactly on September 24, 2025, at 12 PM (UTC+1). The countdown below can be used to track the update’s second phase:

Orphie and Magus banner release countdown in America

Orphie and Magus will lastly arrive in American servers on September 24, 2025, at 12 PM (UTC-5). The following timer will help readers track her banner release:

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 redeem codes

Zenless Zone Zero: Orphie and Magus banner characters and W-Engines

Orphie and Magus banner preview (Image via HoYoverse)

Evelyn will accompany Orphie and Magus in the second phase of ZZZ 2.2 via the rerun banner. Therefore, you can use the above countdown to also track the returning S-Rank agent. Here are all the characters you can obtain in Phase 2 of the ongoing patch.

Orphie & Magus (S-Rank): Fire, Attack fighting style

(S-Rank): Fire, Attack fighting style Evelyn (S-Rank): Fire, Attack fighting style

(S-Rank): Fire, Attack fighting style Lucy (A-Rank): Fire, Support fighting style

(A-Rank): Fire, Support fighting style Anton (A-Rank): Electric, Attack fighting style

The corresponding W-Engine banner will feature the signature options of the specified characters:

Bellicose Blaze (S-Rank, Attack)

(S-Rank, Attack) Heartstring Nocturne (S-Rank, Attack)

(S-Rank, Attack) Kaboom the Cannon (A-Rank, Support)

(A-Rank, Support) Drill Rig - Red Axis (A-Rank, Attack)

