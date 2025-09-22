Time until Orphie and Magus releases in Zenless Zone Zero

By Akash Paul
Published Sep 22, 2025 18:12 GMT
Orphie and Magus in Zenless Zone Zero
Orphie and Magus is featured in the second phase of Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

The second phase of Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 will kick off on September 24, 2025, and it will introduce Orphie and Magus to the playable roster. They are a single entity, with Orphie being the actual S-Rank agent who hails from the Obol Squad faction. She is confirmed to be an Attack specialist from the Fire element.

Ad

This article tracks the release window of Orphie and Magus in ZZZ, with countdowns for each server.

When does Orphie and Magus come out in Zenless Zone Zero

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

As specified, the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 banner will feature Orphie and Magus in the second phase. Her banner will be available from September 24 to October 14, 2025.

The Phase 2 character release timing varies across all the servers. To avoid confusion, we have attached multiple countdowns below to help readers track the upcoming agent’s banner launch in ZZZ:

Orphie and Magus banner release countdown in Asia

Servers in Asia will be the first to receive the Orphie and Magus banner in ZZZ. As such, players can start their summons on September 24, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC+8). The countdown below further displays the time until Orphie makes her debut as a playable character:

Ad
Ad

Orphie and Magus banner release countdown in Europe

Proxies on European servers will be next to see the Orphie and Magus banner in the game. Her banner will become available exactly on September 24, 2025, at 12 PM (UTC+1). The countdown below can be used to track the update’s second phase:

Ad

Orphie and Magus banner release countdown in America

Orphie and Magus will lastly arrive in American servers on September 24, 2025, at 12 PM (UTC-5). The following timer will help readers track her banner release:

Ad

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 redeem codes

Zenless Zone Zero: Orphie and Magus banner characters and W-Engines

Orphie and Magus banner preview (Image via HoYoverse)
Orphie and Magus banner preview (Image via HoYoverse)

Evelyn will accompany Orphie and Magus in the second phase of ZZZ 2.2 via the rerun banner. Therefore, you can use the above countdown to also track the returning S-Rank agent. Here are all the characters you can obtain in Phase 2 of the ongoing patch.

Ad
  • Orphie & Magus (S-Rank): Fire, Attack fighting style
  • Evelyn (S-Rank): Fire, Attack fighting style
  • Lucy (A-Rank): Fire, Support fighting style
  • Anton (A-Rank): Electric, Attack fighting style

The corresponding W-Engine banner will feature the signature options of the specified characters:

  • Bellicose Blaze (S-Rank, Attack)
  • Heartstring Nocturne (S-Rank, Attack)
  • Kaboom the Cannon (A-Rank, Support)
  • Drill Rig - Red Axis (A-Rank, Attack)

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Akash Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications