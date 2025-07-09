Time until Saber and Archer banner in Honkai Star Rail

The Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab is nearing the global release, and it will bring Archer and Saber to the playable roster. HoYoverse has scheduled the banner launch for July 11, 2025, across all regions. However, the timing will vary across different servers, which can confuse those eager to summon the 5-star characters.

Ad

Speaking of which, Archer will be a freebie Trailblazers can obtain from the associated event after logging into the game. To help players track the Fate collab banners in HSR, this article presents countdowns for Asia, Europe, and America.

When does Saber and Archer banner come out in Honkai Star Rail?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Honkai Star Rail 3.4 update will feature Saber and Archer’s banners via the Fate collaboration from July 11, 2025. Their Light Cones will also be obtainable in the corresponding Warps. As specified, the timing of Archer's and Saber's arrival in the game varies across different servers.

Check out their banner countdowns for Asia, Europe, and America.

Saber and Archer banner release countdown in Asia

According to the official schedule, Asia will be the first to receive Saber’s and Archer’s banners in HSR. To be specific, the Fate collaboration Warps will arrive on July 11, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC+8). The countdown below will help track the remaining time:

Ad

Ad

Saber and Archer banner release countdown in Europe

Europe servers are next in line to see Saber and Archer’s debut as playable 5-star characters. Their banner drops on July 11, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC +1). Fans can start summoning them once the following timer reaches zero:

Ad

Saber and Archer banner release countdown in America

Players on American servers have to wait longer for the Fate collaboration. They should be able to summon Saber and Archer starting July 11, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC-5). The countdown below will actively display the time until the collaboration characters arrive in America:

Ad

All you need to know about the Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab

The Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab banner will not coincide with other limited-time Warps. As such, Saber and Archer will be available for a longer duration. Moreover, the pull count will be calculated separately, meaning players have to build pity from scratch to secure the characters or their Eidolons.

Ad

Once the Fate collaboration event drops, Trailblazers can claim a free copy of Archer after logging in to the game. In contrast, Saber can be obtained from her limited-time banner. Archer’s signature Light Cone, called “The Hell Where Ideals Burn,” will be rewarded if players complete 200 wishes during version 3.4.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.