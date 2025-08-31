Time until Seed releases in Zenless Zone Zero

By Akash Paul
Modified Aug 31, 2025 14:44 GMT
Seed in Zenless Zone Zero
Seed is arriving in the first phase of Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Seed is heading to the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 update as an S-Rank agent, hailing from the Obol Squad faction. Her banner is featured in the first phase of the patch, which kicks off on September 4, 2025. She is a potent playable character to get if you don’t have a proper DPS in your team.

Seed brings massive firepower in combat using her speciali mech armor and floating turrets. Being an Attack specialist, she can level the battlefield with AoE Electric damage. This article will track her release window in ZZZ with a countdown.

When does Seed come out in Zenless Zone Zero?

According to the official announcement, Seed will be featured in the first phase of the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2. As such, her banner will be rolled out with the update on September 4, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). For players in America, it is September 3, 2025, due to the time zone differences.

The countdown below will further help readers track Seed’s arrival in ZZZ:

Players from different regions can also refer to the list below, which contains Seed’s banner release schedule across major time zones:

America (September 3, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (September 4, 2025)

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (September 4, 2025)

  • India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am
  • China Standard Time (CST): 11 am
  • Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm
Zenless Zone Zero Seed banner characters and W-Engines

Seed and her W-Engine (Image via HoYoverse)
Seed isn’t the only S-Rank character featured in the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 banner. Trigger will accompany her throughout the first phase. She is a rerun unit from the Stun specialty, who also wields the Electric attribute.

Use the above countdown to also track Trigger's arrival if you are planning to summon her. The list below further outlines all the characters you can obtain during Phase 1:

  • Seed (S-Rank): Electric, Attack fighting style
  • Trigger (S-Rank): Electric, Stun fighting style
  • Nicole (A-Rank): Ether, Support fighting style
  • Anby (A-Rank): Electric, Stun fighting style

Here the W-Engines featured in the corresponding banners:

  • Cordis Germina (S-Rank, Attack)
  • Spectral Gaze (S-Rank, Stun)
  • The Vault (A-Rank, Support)
  • Demara Battery Mark II (A-Rank, Stun)
Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Quick Links

Edited by Akash Paul
