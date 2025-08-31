Time until Seed releases in Zenless Zone Zero

Seed is heading to the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 update as an S-Rank agent, hailing from the Obol Squad faction. Her banner is featured in the first phase of the patch, which kicks off on September 4, 2025. She is a potent playable character to get if you don’t have a proper DPS in your team.

Seed brings massive firepower in combat using her speciali mech armor and floating turrets. Being an Attack specialist, she can level the battlefield with AoE Electric damage. This article will track her release window in ZZZ with a countdown.

When does Seed come out in Zenless Zone Zero?

Zenless Zone Zero 🎉Season 2🎉 @ZZZ_EN V2.2 Limited-Time Channels (Phase I) S-Rank Agent Seed Signal Search "Tearforged Blossoms" S-Rank Agent Trigger Signal Search "Sights of Asphodel" #zzzero #zenlesszonezero #zzzSpecialProgram #DoNotGoGentleIntoThatGoodNight #Seed #Trigger

According to the official announcement, Seed will be featured in the first phase of the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2. As such, her banner will be rolled out with the update on September 4, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). For players in America, it is September 3, 2025, due to the time zone differences.

The countdown below will further help readers track Seed’s arrival in ZZZ:

Players from different regions can also refer to the list below, which contains Seed’s banner release schedule across major time zones:

America (September 3, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm

Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm

Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (September 4, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am

Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (September 4, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am

China Standard Time (CST): 11 am

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm

Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

Zenless Zone Zero Seed banner characters and W-Engines

Seed and her W-Engine (Image via HoYoverse)

Seed isn’t the only S-Rank character featured in the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 banner. Trigger will accompany her throughout the first phase. She is a rerun unit from the Stun specialty, who also wields the Electric attribute.

Use the above countdown to also track Trigger's arrival if you are planning to summon her. The list below further outlines all the characters you can obtain during Phase 1:

Seed (S-Rank): Electric, Attack fighting style

Trigger (S-Rank): Electric, Stun fighting style

Nicole (A-Rank): Ether, Support fighting style

(A-Rank): Ether, Support fighting style Anby (A-Rank): Electric, Stun fighting style

Here the W-Engines featured in the corresponding banners:

Cordis Germina (S-Rank, Attack)

Spectral Gaze (S-Rank, Stun)

The Vault (A-Rank, Support)

Demara Battery Mark II (A-Rank, Stun)

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

