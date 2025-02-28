Time until Silver Soldier Anby releases in Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero's Silver Soldier Anby is one of the highly anticipated agents, and she has finally received a release date. The game's latest official livestream event has confirmed that her banner will be available in the first phase of patch 1.6, which launches globally on March 12, 2025. She is an Attack specialist from the Electric roster, whom players would likely want to summon for their team.

Ad

This article provides a countdown to track when Silver Soldier Anby will be released in ZZZ.

When does Silver Soldier Anby release in Zenless Zone Zero?

Silver Soldier Anby (Image via HoYoverse)

Silver Soldier Anby will be featured in the first phase of the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 update. Her banner will go live worldwide with the patch on March 12, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). Players might get confused about the timing, as it may vary based on the location from which they are signing into the game.

Ad

Trending

If that's the case, the countdown below will be of help since it displays the time until Silver Soldier Anby releases in ZZZ:

Ad

Here's Anby's banner release date and time across major time zones:

America

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): March 11, 2025, 8 pm

March 11, 2025, 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : March 11, 2025, 9 pm

: March 11, 2025, 9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT) : March 11, 2025, 10 pm

: March 11, 2025, 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): March 11, 2025, 11 pm

Europe

Western European Summer Time (WET) : March 12, 2025, 3 am

: March 12, 2025, 3 am Central European Summer Time (CET) : March 12, 2025, 4 am

: March 12, 2025, 4 am Eastern European Summer Time (EET): March 12, 2025, 5 am

Asia

India Standard Time (IST) : March 12, 2025, 8:30 am

: March 12, 2025, 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST): March 12, 2025, 11 am

March 12, 2025, 11 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : March 12, 2025, 11 am

: March 12, 2025, 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) : March 12, 2025, 12 pm

: March 12, 2025, 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): March 12, 2025, 12 pm

Ad

Silver Soldier Anby banner details

Silver Soldier Anby and her W-Engine (Image via HoYoverse)

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 livestream has unveiled every detail about the next patch, including the A-rank characters and W-Engines featured with Silver Soldier Anby. It appears that Burnice will accompany her throughout the first half of version 1.6.

Ad

Here are further details about the characters that will be obtainable in Phase 1:

Silver Soldier Anby (S-rank): Electric, Attack fighting style

(S-rank): Electric, Attack fighting style Burnice (S-rank): Fire, Anomaly fighting style

(S-rank): Fire, Anomaly fighting style Pulchra (A-rank): Physical, Stun fighting style

(A-rank): Physical, Stun fighting style Ben (A-rank): Fire, Defense fighting style

Naturally, their signature W-Engines will be made available on a separate banner. Here’s what players can obtain in the first phase of ZZZ 1.6:

Severed Innocence (S-rank, Attack)

(S-rank, Attack) Flamemaker Shaker (S-rank, Anomaly)

(S-rank, Anomaly) Box Cutter (A-rank, Stun)

(A-rank, Stun) Big Cylinder (A-rank, Defense)

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda’s Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.