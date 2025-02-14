Honkai Star Rail's Tribbie has officially received a release date following the version 3.1 livestream event. She will debut as a playable 5-star unit in the first phase of the next patch, which launches globally on February 26, 2025. Players would likely want to summon her since she is a follower of the Harmony Path, capable of offering powerful buffs to allies.

This article presents a countdown displaying the time until Tribbie releases in Honkai Star Rail.

When does Tribbie release in Honkai Star Rail?

Tribbie will be featured in the first phase of the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 banner, which releases with the update on February 26, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). Given that the patch will roll out simultaneously across all servers, the timing may vary for players from different regions. Here's a countdown to help them track Tribbie's debut in HSR 3.1:

Additionally, readers can use the following list to find out Tribbie's release schedule across different regions. It is worth noting that her banner will be released in America on February 25, 2025, due to time zone differences.

America

Pacific Standard Time (PST) : February 25, 2025, at 7 pm

: February 25, 2025, at 7 pm Mountain Standard Time (MST) : February 25, 2025, at 8 pm

: February 25, 2025, at 8 pm Central Standard Time (CST) : February 25, 2025, at 9 pm

: February 25, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST): February 25, 2025, at 10 pm

Europe

Western European Time (WET) : February 26, 2025, at 3 am

: February 26, 2025, at 3 am Central European Time (CET) : February 26, 2025, at 4 am

: February 26, 2025, at 4 am Eastern European Time (EET): February 26, 2025, at 5 am

Asia

India Standard Time (IST) : February 26, 2025, at 8:30 am

: February 26, 2025, at 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) : February 26, 2025, at 11 am

: February 26, 2025, at 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) : February 26, 2025, at 12 pm

: February 26, 2025, at 12 pm Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : February 26, 2025, at 11 am

: February 26, 2025, at 11 am Korea Standard Time (KST): February 26, 2025, at 12 pm

Honkai Star Rail Tribbie banner details

Tribbie banner preview (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update will bring Tribbie as a new playable 5-star unit alongside Yunli’s rerun in a separate banner. Their signature Light Cones will also be available in the event Warps. Here are the characters that players can summon in the first phase of patch 3.1:

Tribbie : 5-star (Quantum, Harmony)

: 5-star (Quantum, Harmony) Yunli : 5-star (Physical, Harmony)

: 5-star (Physical, Harmony) Guinaifen : 4-star (Fire, Nihility)

: 4-star (Fire, Nihility) Lynx : 4-star (Quantum, Abundance)

: 4-star (Quantum, Abundance) Hook: 4-star (Fire, Destruction)

The Light Cones featured in the first half of version 3.1 are as follows:

If Time Were a Flower : 5-star (Harmony)

: 5-star (Harmony) Dance at Sunset : 5-star (Destruction)

: 5-star (Destruction) Trend of the Universal Market : 4-star (Preservation)

: 4-star (Preservation) Planetary Rendezvous : 4-star (Harmony)

: 4-star (Harmony) Post-Op Conversation: 4-star (Abundance)

Follow Sportskeeda’s Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

