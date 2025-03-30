Knowing the time until Trigger releases in Zenless Zone Zero will allow fans to prepare their resources for the character if they wish to do so. HoYoverse has confirmed that she is featured in the second phase banner of the patch, which kicks off on April 2, 2025. Trigger is an electric stun specialist capable of attacking targets from the sidelines via her special assist follow-up.

Using the mechanism, she can quickly stagger targets, making them vulnerable to incoming attacks. This article provides different countdowns displaying the time until Trigger releases in ZZZ across Asia, Europe, and America.

When does Trigger release in Zenless Zone Zero?

Trigger will be released in the second phase of the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 update, which will roll out on April 2, 2025. However, the timing will vary for Asia, Europe, and America. To help readers track her banner launch, we have provided different countdowns for each region below.

Trigger banner release countdown in Asia

Like always, Asian servers will be the first to welcome Trigger’s banner in ZZZ. It will be released on April 2, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC+8), to be exact. Here’s the timer to track her official debut as a playable S-Rank agent:

Trigger banner release countdown in Europe

Servers in Europe will be the next to bring Trigger’s banner in Zenless Zone Zero 1.6. Players can summon her on April 2, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC+1). The countdown below actively displays the remaining time.

Trigger banner release countdown in America

Players in America will be the last to see Trigger’s debut as a playable character. HoYoverse has scheduled her banner to release on April 2, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC-5). Those planning to summon her can use the countdown below to track her arrival:

Zenless Zone Zero Trigger banner details

Trigger banner preview (Image via HoYoverse)

The second phase of the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 banner will feature Trigger and other A-Rank characters. Additionally, Zhu Yuan will get a rerun, so players can use the specified countdowns to track her arrival. Here are all the agents they can obtain during phase 2 of the patch.

Trigger (S-Rank): Electric, Stun fighting style

(S-Rank): Electric, Stun fighting style Zhu Yuan (S-Rank): Ether, Attack fighting style

(S-Rank): Ether, Attack fighting style Lucy (A-Rank): Fire, Support fighting style

(A-Rank): Fire, Support fighting style Billy (A-Rank): Physical, Attack fighting style

Here are the W-Engines featured in the second phase of ZZZ 1.6:

Spectral Gaze (Trigger’s signature option)

(Trigger’s signature option) Riot Suppressor Mark VI (Zhu Yuan’s signature option)

(Zhu Yuan’s signature option) Kaboom the Cannon (A-Rank, Support)

(A-Rank, Support) Starlight Engine Replica (A-Rank, Attack)

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

