Time until Xuyei's release in Honkai Star Rail

The Honkai Star Rail community is looking forward to the launch of version 1.6, as it features quite a few highly anticipated characters. Among them, Xuyei is the new 4-star unit that will debut in the first phase of the update, commencing on December 27, 2023.

Being a featured individual on the Ruan Mei banner, Xuyei's drop rates will be significantly boosted, implying that fans will have more opportunities to summon her. Upon release, she will join the Quantum roster as an accessible DPS and has access to powerful AoE and single-target attacks thanks to the Destruction Path.

Since many would want to secure her in patch 1.6, this article has a countdown that shows the time until her release in Honkai Star Rail.

Xuyei release date, time, and countdown in Honkai Star Rail

Xuyei will debut on the Ruan Mei banner (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse will soon announce the official launch schedule of Honkai Star Rail 1.6. The first banner featuring Xuyei will release with the update on December 27, 2023, at 11 am (UTC+8).

However, players from different regions are likely to get confused about the local release time of Xuyei. So, you can follow the universal countdown below, which tracks the time remaining until her debut.

Launch the game once the timer reaches zero, and Xuyei should be available on the Ruan Mei banner as one of the featured 4-star characters.

Here are the other non-premium characters on the limited-time warp:

March 7th (Ice, Preservation Path)

(Ice, Preservation Path) Tingyun (Lightning, Harmony Path)

Blade will also appear in the first phase of the patch. Therefore, Trailblazers should be able to summon Xuyei from his banner.

Xuyei’s gameplay details in Honkai Star Rail

Here is a detailed breakdown of Xuyei’s gameplay elements and everything she has to offer during battle:

Rarity : 4-star

: 4-star Element : Quantum

: Quantum Path : Path of Destruction

: Path of Destruction Basic ATK : Launches her ATK as Quantum DMG on enemies.

: Launches her ATK as Quantum DMG on enemies. Skill : Deals Quantum DMG to a target and additional damage to adjacent opponents.

: Deals Quantum DMG to a target and additional damage to adjacent opponents. Ultimate : Xuyei unleashes Quantum DMG on a single enemy that ignores their Weakness Types and reduces the target’s Toughness. When the enemy’s Weakness is Broken, the Quantum Weakness Break effect is triggered. Depending on the amount of Toughness reduced, this ability also inflicts bonus damage.

: Xuyei unleashes Quantum DMG on a single enemy that ignores their Weakness Types and reduces the target’s Toughness. When the enemy’s Weakness is Broken, the Quantum Weakness Break effect is triggered. Depending on the amount of Toughness reduced, this ability also inflicts bonus damage. Talent : Xuyei reduces an enemy’s Toughness to obtain a stackable Karma effect. Upon obtaining max stack, she immediately launches a follow-up attack on an opponent. She can also gain the effect when an ally attacks a target.

: Xuyei reduces an enemy’s Toughness to obtain a stackable Karma effect. Upon obtaining max stack, she immediately launches a follow-up attack on an opponent. She can also gain the effect when an ally attacks a target. Technique: Attacks an enemy to enter combat, unleashing Quantum DMG on all enemies.

For more news and updates on Honkai Star Rail, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.